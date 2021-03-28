SAN ANTONIO — Aliyah Boston is big and Aliyah Boston is strong and Aliyah Boston, All-American, is the only player in the country who is a finalist for both National Player of the Year and National Defensive Player of the Year.
The rest of the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, headed to their fourth Elite Eight in the past six NCAA Tournaments, are pretty good, too. And it’s those players who deserved the credit for the 76-65 win over Georgia Tech on March 28 to reach the last step before the Final Four.
USC will play eight-seed Texas, an upset winner over second-seed Maryland, on March 30 with the winner advancing to the sport's last weekend.
With Boston holding two fouls and zero points in the first half, USC (25-4) turned to a surprising method for offense: its bench. Only comprised of six players and just three who really play, it’s already down a woman with Lele Grissett out for the tournament.
Yet Dawn Staley went to it early, subbing in Laeticia Amihere for Boston, and she scored 10 first-half points. Destiny Littleton, a once-superb scorer who’s still getting used to the repaired feet that kept her out of practice most of last year, splashed two 3-pointers to keep the Gamecocks ahead.
“We got to come up big, because the bench is a big part of who we are. Being able to go deep into our bench is so important, especially down the stretch right now,” Amihere said. “I think it’s important to come out whenever my name’s called. Coach trusts me to go out there and put in the work.”
Staley confirmed it. She admires Amihere’s stubbornness to keep fighting despite the injuries that waylaid her progress.
“Super proud of LA. Super-proud. You don’t overcome two ACLs in a year-and-a-half span and not have some stubbornness,” Staley said. “I do believe that LA is a player that needs to be needed. I’m certainly a believer.”
Those contributions, plus a hot start from starter Zia Cooke, kept the Gamecocks ahead and built a 39-35 halftime lead. Then Boston returned from the halftime locker room, scored the first seven points of the third quarter, and after Victaria Saxton’s technical work under the basket spurred a 17-point lead, USC held on for the win.
The taller, quicker Yellow Jackets twisted USC in circles with its extra-pass offense, constantly finding ways to maneuver past the Gamecocks’ defense, but the Gamecocks always had a run-breaker.
“This team is resilient. And determined and focused on the task at hand,” Staley said. “We found ourselves with Aliyah Boston in a little foul trouble early on and we had to pivot. This team pivoted extremely well today.”
Three were in double-figure scoring, led by Cooke with 17 points. Amihere had 15 and Saxton 12, with Destanni Henderson and Boston finishing with nine each.
Yet it was still a six-point game with 4:04 to go, requiring the Gamecocks to answer one more time. Henderson drove for a layup, Boston rebounded a missed Tech shot and Cooke drilled a 3-pointer.
“It’s good to hit shots. I think we can afford ourselves that situation when we’re hitting shots,” Staley said. “I think there’s an extra effort of concentration and extra effort from players knowing they’re going to play. I think that helps them going into the game to be the best version of who they are. It couldn’t happen in a more crucial time than Lele going out.”