Gamecocks out of Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19, season ends at 2-8

COLUMBIA — South Carolina got through an entire 10-game football schedule with no delays or cancellations, but the good fortune didn't extend through the postseason.

The Gamecocks will not play against Alabama-Birmingham in Saturday's Gasparilla Bowl after COVID-19 issues surfaced among the team, sources confirmed on Tuesday. The season ends at 2-8.

“The team was excited to learn Sunday that it would play in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Saturday,” USC athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “However, between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome. I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.”

USC is the second SEC team to cancel its bowl appearance due to COVID. Tennessee pulled out of the Liberty Bowl on Monday and was replaced by Army.

The bowl bid was announced on Sunday night, and interim head coach Mike Bobo said then the team was ready. He admitted the roster was thin — USC dressed 53 scholarship players for the regular-season finale at Kentucky on Dec. 5, and Bobo said 51 or 52 scholarship players practiced Sunday — but enthusiasm was high.

But the pandemic, which barely affected the Gamecocks all season, had other ideas. A number of positive cases and the ensuing contact tracing left USC with too thin of a roster to practice on Monday, much less play Saturday.

The Gamecocks held a players-only meeting on Tuesday, then met with Tanner.

USC ended with a 2-8 record, the Gamecocks losing six straight after a memorable win over Auburn. That victory was the first time USC has ever beaten the Tigers as fellow members of the SEC, and the first overall time it beat Auburn since the 1930s.

Head coach Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15, a day after being blown out at Mississippi. Bobo took over the injury-depleted team afterward, and while it never gave up, between hurt players and others who opted out after Muschamp was let go, the Gamecocks didn't have the players to compete.

New coach Shane Beamer, announced a day after the Kentucky loss, is already in town and was planning on watching bowl practice, letting Bobo and the rest of the staff finish its duties in the Gasparilla Bowl. He gets a head start on retaining/removing the current staff, adding his own assistants and continuing to recruit before the February signing period.

“I am proud of this team. Their commitment to represent their program and university, themselves, their families and their coaches is second to none,” Tanner said. “With new head coach Shane Beamer, staff and student-athletes, we will be ready for 2021, and we're excited about the future.”