COLUMBIA — The best players play, and either by need or skill, many of the best in recent years have been freshmen.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp had to sacrifice the redshirt year for many of his first-year players when he arrived five years ago because of the recruiting sins of the previous staff.

It has cost USC depth and the ability to get on a true five-year cycle, but it has also reaped benefits. Bryan Edwards, D.J. Wonnum and T.J. Brunson each extensively played as Gamecock freshmen before moving on to their present lives, where they cash NFL checks every week. Juniors Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, USC’s projected starting cornerbacks this year, each played as freshmen and are expected to seriously consider leaping to the pros after the season.

This year’s freshman class will join the rotation. Several individuals will get the chance to play Saturday when USC hosts No. 16 Tennessee to open the season.

Wide receiver

Three freshmen are on the two-deep depth chart at receiver — Luke Doty, Rico Powers and Ger-Cari Caldwell.

Doty, the state’s reigning “Mr. Football” from Myrtle Beach High School, is a full-time third-string quarterback but will play some receiver. Powers has sparkled in preseason while Caldwell made a move over the past two weeks.

“Rico Powers is a guy that has impressed me early on,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “We like the way he practices, the way he can run, the way he competes, the way he’s learned.”

The trio are all listed as backups but considering that Shi Smith is the only known receiver USC has, they’re going to play. Somebody has to catch the ball, and the Gamecocks will have one less receiver after planned starter Jalen Brooks had his eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Running back

Rashad Amos wasn’t listed on the depth chart but the Gamecocks will most likely have to play him. They only have four scholarship backs after freshman MarShawn Lloyd, the expected bell-cow back, tore his ACL on the second day of camp.

“He makes nice cuts and gets north and south,” Muschamp said. “He’s got to hang on to the football.”

An early bout of fumble-itis has been cured and with Bobo saying it will be a running back-by-committee spot this year, Amos has an above-average chance to play.

Defensive end

It may have taken some extra steps to get him, but Jordan Burch is a Gamecock. He is listed behind J.J. Enagbare at USC’s Buck spot, the defensive end who can be a stand-up pass-rusher.

“We’ll have a condensed play sheet when he’s in to help him out with some of the things he’s doing,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “I think that will help him out when we start locking him in on his exact role on the football team.”

Another freshman, Tonka Hemingway, is backing up preseason All-SEC selection Aaron Sterling at the other end spot.

Offensive line

USC’s decision on its starting left tackle may come just before kickoff. Junior college transfer Jazston Turnetine seemed to have the spot but the past few weeks have been an open audition.

The Gamecocks instead moved right tackle Dylan Wonnum to left for stability, and three players are auditioning for right. Freshman Vershon Lee could get a look over Jaylen Nichols and Jakai Moore.

Special teams

Freshman Kai Kroeger, the highest-rated punter in the country last year, is in line to start. Another freshman, Mitch Jeter, will handle kickoff duties and back up Parker White on field goals and PATs.

“Kai is extremely talented and can do everything as far as what we’re asking him to do directionally,” Muschamp said. “He has more than enough ability to get the job done.”

Brooks denied eligibility

Brooks had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied by the NCAA on Monday. USC is appealing the decision.

Brooks played two years at Division II Wingate and then transferred to Tarleton State, where he went through spring practice. He then got an offer from USC and transferred, hoping to be able to play right away.

Brooks was a first-team receiver throughout preseason camp even though the Gamecocks knew it was a 50-50 shot that he would be cleared. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Urich out

Jay Urich will have surgery to repair a chronic shoulder injury on Wednesday. Urich will take a medical redshirt, graduate in December and join the staff as a graduate assistant coach.

In memory of Dodie

USC will wear a sticker reading “Dodie” on its helmets this season. Longtime booster Dolores “Dodie” Anderson, whose name is on the Gamecocks’ academic enrichment building, died in July.