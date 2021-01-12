Gamecocks' once-crowded quarterback room suddenly depleted

COLUMBIA — A year ago, South Carolina was restocking the depth in its quarterback room with graduate transfer Collin Hill from Colorado State. Jake Bentley had transferred and Dakereon Joyner was going to resume a transition to wide receiver that had been waylaid in the 2019 season.

But Ryan Hilinski, who had started 11 games, was returning along with Jay Urich and walk-ons Corbett Glick and Connor Jordan. With Hill and freshman Luke Doty joining, the Gamecocks figured to be set at the position for a while.

These days, they have fewer quarterbacks than a year ago.

With Hill declining his sixth year of eligibility to begin training for a chance at professional football and Hilinski entering the transfer portal, the Gamecocks are down to three QBs as they regroup under new coach Shane Beamer. Urich took a medical redshirt due to an ailing shoulder, and Glick quit in March.

That leaves Doty, who started the last two games of the season; Jordan, who hasn’t taken a snap in either of his two years with the team; and true freshman Colten Gauthier, who enrolled last week.

That naturally led to questions for Beamer about the position. He didn’t immediately have any definite answers.

“(Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield) and the offensive staff, we met this morning as a full staff. The recruits that are out there, potential transfers, going through every single position trying to figure out where we are,” Beamer said. “Quarterback’s no different than any other position. Got to be the right dynamic if we add to that room.”

Beamer was asked if Hilinski could change his mind, and Beamer confirmed he’s exchanged messages with Hilinski. Yet sources close to the situation have told The Post and Courier that a return is unlikely.

That leaves any recruits Beamer could add by the Feb. 5 signing day, or the transfer portal. It stands to reason, just from actual playing time, that Doty will enter spring practice as the starter unless Beamer finds an unmined gem in the transfer portal.

Doty took over for Hill at halftime of the Missouri game and started the final two games of the season. He was given sparse chances at receiver and quarterback before starting and finished 43-of-71 passing for 405 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 41 times for 149 yards, which was knocked down to 91 yards when sacks were figured in.

It was learn-as-you-go, and there were some bright moments tempered with rough ones. Doty spoke of the curve before last year’s season finale.

“I think the biggest thing is just making sure I’ve got my feet in the ground when I go to throw,” Doty said. “Making sure my eyes are in the right place and I’m progressing in the way that I should. Really just staying calm in the pocket.”

He attended a football camp hosted by the Bentley family last week in Lexington and had shed the long locks that he grew out all year, returning to the buzzcut he sported when named S.C.'s Mr. Football after his senior season at Myrtle Beach High School. He’s been training and conditioning while welcoming any competition that may pop up.

Gauthier stands 6-3 and 215 pounds and threw for over 6,500 yards in 34 games at Hebron Christian (Ga.) Academy. He rushed for 17 touchdowns alongside the 61 he gained through the air.

Beamer has called Gauthier the type of leader a coach can build a program around, noting that Gauthier did his best to recruit other players to USC. Doty has the experience, but each will be learning a new playbook.

Beamer’s task is to find others who can learn the same and give the Gamecocks options. They don’t want to have to keep restocking the QB room every season.

Stockton decommits

Gunner Stockton, the top dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country for next year's class who committed to USC last year, decommitted on Tuesday.

"Back in August, I made the decision to commit to the university, program and staff. A lot has changed since that time, and I feel that I should re-evaluate my situation," Stockton wrote in a statement. "I want to thank Connor Shaw for all of his love, support and understanding."

Stockton didn't say he would keep considering USC, but he didn't say he wouldn't, either. Every school in the country still has nearly a full year until the next December signing period to land him.

Yet Stockton's close relationship with Mike Bobo and his family were big reasons why he chose USC, and Bobo is no longer at USC, having taken a position at Auburn. Stockton, as he said in his statement, is also close with Shaw, playing for his brother Jaybo Shaw at Rabun County (Ga.) High and idolizing Shaw as a youngster (Stockton wears No. 14, as Shaw did).