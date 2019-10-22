COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s football team was placed on a year of NCAA probation, had its recruiting limited and the athletic department fined $10,000 due to a recruiting violation that occurred in spring 2018, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.
The probation will not affect any potential bowl game USC reaches this year or any regular-season result.
“As the head coach of the football program at the University of South Carolina, I am responsible for all facets of the program,” coach Will Muschamp said in a statement. “I recognize that a violation occurred within my program and have taken substantial corrective actions to ensure that similar instances do not continue to occur.”
A former assistant coach had impermissible off-campus contact with a sophomore prospective student-athlete in May 2018 and sent 13 impermissible text messages to the recruit from January-June 2018, the NCAA said. With the NCAA’s negotiated resolution process, USC avoided lengthy appeals and hearings, proposed self-punishment and accepted the NCAA’s judgment.
A USC spokesperson confirmed the unnamed assistant coach is no longer on staff. The only two assistants not retained from the 2018 season were former tight ends coach Pat Washington and former defensive line coach Lance Thompson.
Part of the NCAA’s judgment was that the assistant was subject to a one-year show cause order that carried a one-game suspension for the 2019 season. A school spokesperson confirmed that Washington, now wide receivers coach at Appalachian State, has not missed any games this year.
A school spokesperson at Florida Atlantic, where Thompson is listed as recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach, confirmed that Thompson was suspended for one game this year.
USC’s punishment was:
• The entire football staff couldn’t recruit off-campus during the first two weeks of the spring 2019 evaluation period. The staff also couldn’t recruit off-campus for the first four weeks of the fall 2019 evaluation period.
• Sacrificing 12 evaluation days during the current academic year.
• Restricting phone and text communication with potential recruits for two weeks beginning Sept. 1.
• The staff undergoing NCAA education on recruiting.
• Muschamp limited himself to off-campus visits with 10 recruits during the fall 2019 contact period.
• USC quit recruiting the prospect in question.
• USC paid a $10,000 fine and is on one year of probation.
“Once our compliance staff learned of the violations in question, we conducted a thorough internal review and worked closely with the NCAA in the handling of this matter,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “We are diligent in our compliance efforts, both proactively and reactively. When issues arise that counter our compliance culture, we are quick to respond with corrective measures.”
It’s the second time Muschamp’s program has had a public censure from the NCAA about recruiting violations, although neither were considered serious. In May 2016, two assistant coaches had impermissible contact with prospective recruits.
USC paid a $5,000 fine and limited its recruiting in that case as well.