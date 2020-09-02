Gamecocks' offense remains a mystery under Mike Bobo, who 'requires near perfection'

COLUMBIA — There was no spring game, not even a scrimmage that could give anybody just an idea of what to expect. South Carolina football fans only have old video to rely on.

Some of that's pretty impressive. When new USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was at Georgia, Aaron Murray shredded secondaries and Todd Gurley trampled linebackers. At Colorado State, Bobo didn't pile up the wins, but his offenses were among the most productive in the program's history.

What will the Gamecocks' offense look like under Bobo?

“I have an idea what I think we’re going to become but at the end of the day I got to let it play out,” he said. “What are we going to major in?”

Bobo is the man of the preseason after signing a two-year contract worth $1.2 million annually following his five-year tenure as Colorado State's head coach. It was time for someone new to take control of the offense after the Gamecocks’ average yards per game last season was 55 yards less than the year before, scoring was down 8 points per game, and the number of victories dropped from 7 to 4.

Bobo certainly has the acumen for big numbers. The players he churned out at Georgia and Colorado State speak for themselves.

But does he have those kinds of players at USC this year? The quarterback position seems to be set with either Ryan Hilinski or Collin Hill, but even Bobo commented on the lack of difference-makers among the skill positions.

“As far as offense, very physical, explosive. Run-heavy, but we’re also gonna take a lot of shots down the field,” fullback Adam Prentice said of the playbook. “But we like to do a little bit of everything.”

He and Hill came from Colorado State with Bobo and have an intricate understanding of what he’ll try to do, and how he’ll handle the loss of a feature running back/projected star in MarShawn Lloyd, who tore his ACL on the second day of camp. The common phrase has been “next man up,” but Bobo has to quickly find out which of those next men can be the Gamecocks’ best on the field.

At Georgia he had Gurley, Keith Marshall, Sony Michel, Nick Chubb and Knowshon Moreno. At USC he has Deshaun Fenwick, Kevin Harris, ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos.

The Gamecocks have a lot of receivers with plenty of potential, but only one, Shi Smith, has produced in a recent game. Prentice gives a new dimension in the passing game as does tight end Nick Muse, who is fully recovered from a torn ACL last year.

“Coach Bobo brings a different flavor in this offense. We have four to five different formations for the same play,” Muse said. “We got a different way to use the tight end. We added a lot of different stuff for us.”

The Gamecocks scrimmaged for the first time on Saturday and results were mixed, as expected from nearly a year off the field. “Some things we need to correct, but I liked how our guys competed,” coach Will Muschamp said. “There was good on both sides of the ball.”

No statistics were distributed, no scoring plays were forthcoming. Not that they would have meant all that much if they had.

There’s no way to tell how effective the retooled offense will be until Sept. 26, when the Gamecocks open the season against Tennessee.

“(We’ve) installed 70 to 80 percent. Now we got to see what direction we’re going to go,” Bobo said. “There are some nuances within that installation of things you can do off certain things that we haven’t got to, but the nuts and bolts are in.”

Hilinski broke it down as well.

“He requires near perfection. If you’re not at perfection, the whole offense is messed up,” he said. “If you mess up one thing here or there, it’s wrong.”

Three kickoff times announced

USC will host Tennessee in its season-opener at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks’ second game, at Florida on Oct. 3, will kick off at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

USC's game against Texas A&M on Nov. 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN or SEC Network. All other games will have their start times and TV networks set 12 days before each game.