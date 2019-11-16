COLLEGE STATION, Texas — South Carolina’s offense was sickly during last week’s loss to Appalachian State.
Rest didn’t cure it.
The knee that top receiver Bryan Edwards injured against Appalachian State became worse and worse during practice this week. He was going to try and play at least a couple of series against Texas A&M Saturday but took himself out of the lineup during warmups.
Edwards, the Gamecocks’ career leader in receptions, yards and consecutive games with a catch, remains one touchdown behind Alshon Jeffery and Sidney Rice in career touchdowns. He will have one game, Nov. 30 against Clemson, to tie or top them.
Backup running back Mon Denson is still dealing with the effects of a neck stinger and did not travel. Starter Rico Dowdle played but was limited after recovering from a knee injury a month ago.
The Gamecocks took the field without leading rusher Tavien Feaster (out the past two weeks with a groin injury) and their best receiver (Edwards). Denson, receivers OrTre Smith, Josh Vann and Randrecous Davis, tight end Nick Muse and all-purpose player A.J. Turner were also out.
Linebacker T.J. Brunson, the team’s second-leading tackler, was ejected on the second defensive series. He hit Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond with the crown of his helmet, and although he didn’t connect with Mond’s head or neck (Brunson got him in the chest), he was thrown out for targeting.