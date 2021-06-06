Gamecocks' offense again sputters as season ends in NCAA Regionals

COLUMBIA — Lethargic, listless and eliminated.
Here lies South Carolina’s baseball season.
Whether it was a hangover from an emotionally charged 2-1 loss less than 13 hours before or whether it was that the Gamecocks simply cannot hit, USC’s season ended on June 6 with a 3-2 loss to Virginia. For a hinge year that would have had some uncomfortable conversations had the Gamecocks missed the postseason, 16 SEC wins and getting to host an NCAA Regional was definitely a successful year.
But the Gamecocks (34-23) did not advance and did not even reach the championship round, meaning they’ve lost two of their last three hosted regionals when the program won 13 straight before them. Of all of the Gamecocks’ teams, only baseball can legitimately say that the postseason is required to judge success (although women’s basketball has recently reached that plateau).
USC got there, but considering it was at the pinnacle of the sport a decade ago and has missed the postseason in three of six years since, this sputtering run of late isn’t nearly enough to feel good.
“I just want to commend my team for everything they’ve been through the last two years, getting to this point. Last year was taken away, this year, they went through more than any baseball team has ever been through, for a variety of reasons,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “The total picture is it was a good year. But we want great years around here.”
After being held to three hits and a run in a loss to Old Dominion the night before, the Gamecocks knew they’d have to break out of their offensive slump against a Virginia team that was perhaps running low on pitching but was batting nearly .400 in the regional. It’s a tweak of the formula USC has tried to solve all year – the pitching is fine.
The offense is not. The Gamecocks don’t hit situationally, they don’t adjust while being dominated by the opposing pitcher, they don’t play small ball. They mash and hope to keep mashing, not so much playing for the big inning as hoping for it.
“We pitched great. But we were one hit short for the second day in a row,” Kingston said. “We just strike out too much.”
Indeed. USC struck out 35 times and stranded 20 runners in three games this weekend.
UVa’s Matt Wyatt, making just his second start of the year, allowed nothing. He had walked 16 men in 25 innings coming in and walked one in five against the Gamecocks while striking out eight. By the time he left, Brannon Jordan had completed a shabby start and USC was in the bullpen, trailing 3-0.
The Gamecocks rallied the small Founders Park crowd in the sixth when Wyatt sat down and top reliever Blake Bales came out with an injury after nine pitches. Andrew Eyster singled to get Brady Allen to third base with one out, and Wes Clarke drove him in with a groundout.
But Josiah Sightler popped up on a 2-0 count, ending the threat. Brennan Milone cranked a massive solo home run in the seventh to make it a 3-2 ballgame and the next two batters reached.
“There was no doubt after that happened, I thought we were going to come back and win the game,” Milone said. “It’s definitely very frustrating because it kind of felt like it’s been that way all year.”
With momentum in USC’s dugout, Joe Satterfield rapped a line drive right to the pitcher, who dropped it. Each runner was already in motion and it became a double play.
“He crushed that ball. If it goes anywhere else, it’s a hit,” Kingston said. “And somehow it turned into a double play. It turned into one of the more freak double plays I’ve seen.”
Virginia closer Stephen Schoch swept through the Gamecocks’ lineup the rest of the way, save a walk to Milone in the ninth. The Cavaliers and Old Dominion were left to decide the Columbia Regional while the home team packed its bags.
The Gamecocks survived a murderous schedule and earned what they got this season, but there was a massive feeling of disappointment. USC never found an answer to its offensive problems and even in a regional that many didn’t expect it to win, to lose was still harsh.
Kingston finished his third full season with a Super Regional berth, a regional berth and a missed postseason. Next season is expected to feature a heavily revamped roster after the Major League Baseball amateur draft in July.
But it’s part of the journey. Kingston didn’t walk into a rose garden. The emotion he displayed talking about his team, the way five of his players sat on the tarp on the field in the rain after the game was a striking tableau of what they’d been through.