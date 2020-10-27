Gamecocks not considering QB change despite Hill's struggles at LSU

COLUMBIA — Collin Hill didn’t play well in South Carolina's 52-24 loss at LSU, but it wasn’t all on him.

The Gamecocks' offensive line failed to protect their quarterback, the defense was unable to rattle LSU's freshman quarterback or tackle runners, and poor kickoff coverage that allowed a touchdown all overshadowed Hill’s inconsistency.

But he’s the starting quarterback, and the guy everyone focuses on. And he’s the only player on the team who gets the “W” or “L” beside his name in the statistics.

So naturally, on a day he overthrew wide open receivers, tossed a pick-six and was sacked five times, Gamecock Nation was demanding a quarterback change.

USC (2-3) is off this week. The extra time could be used to get another quarterback ready for Nov. 7, when No. 8 Texas A&M visits Williams-Brice Stadium.

Backups Ryan Hilinski and Luke Doty will receive more work this week, but there won’t be a change.

“We’re going to give Ryan and Luke a bunch of reps this week, along with Collin,” coach Will Muschamp said. “We feel like Collin gives us our best chance to win right now but certainly we’re going to give Ryan and Luke (more reps), and that was the plan before Saturday night anyway, to continue to develop that position.”

Hilinski didn’t play at LSU, and Doty only got one first-half snap (a 6-yard designed run in the red zone), in a game in which LSU had at least a 21-point second-half lead for all but 17 seconds.

The unsaid reasoning was simple. As mentioned, Hill had nothing to do with the defense treating LSU’s ball-carriers as COVID-19 super-spreaders. He also couldn’t control his tackles deciding to take the night off, forcing him to either unload the ball or be turned into hash by the Tigers’ pass-rush.

The pick-six was brutally awful, and there’s no point in trying to decide who was more to blame on it. Hill threw a bad pass but receiver Jalen Brooks, in his first game, quit running his route. Muschamp, candid and clipped, confirmed who was at fault with a one-word answer: “Both.”

Hill, usually gregarious, was somber afterward.

“Played two-man, probably should have just worked the other side,” he said of the play. “It all seemed to stall out. Seemed like we were able to move it pretty well but we couldn’t finish off drives. Got to be able to do that.”

Hill won the job in the preseason because he was the better choice. He knew offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s system, he could make every throw and not often but sometimes, he could pick up a first down with his legs.

The mobility — or immobility, as judged by some of the sacks Saturday — is a sticking point. Yet over the course of 11 games last season, Hilinski never looked like a 100-meter champion. Doty certainly has speed, but there’s no telling if he has the arm to play a full game because nobody outside the program could watch him this summer and Bobo, as per Muschamp’s rules, is off limits to the media during the season.

Hill hasn’t been spectacular, but he hasn’t had to be. The Gamecocks’ running game has been tremendous and, even though no receivers other than Shi Smith have revealed themselves, Smith has usually been enough to get by. USC is 2-3, but the three losses haven’t been because of Hill.

He had a bad game, and the Gamecocks around him played worse. Hill understands the glory that comes with being the No. 1 QB also comes with a target every time the season goes sideways.

There’s something to be said of not knowing how a player will truly perform unless he’s given a chance, but if playing another quarterback resulted in poor results, what’s been accomplished?