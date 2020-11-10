Gamecocks No. 1 in AP women's basketball preseason Top 25

COLUMBIA — New year, same spot.
The South Carolina women's basketball team will begin the 2020-21 season the same way it ended the 2019-20 season. The Gamecocks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Tuesday, the first time in program history they've been No. 1 in the first poll of the year.
It's the 11th straight week USC has been ranked first, after claiming the spot the week of Jan. 13.
It was expected after USC stormed to a 32-1 record last year and returned three starters, including consensus National Freshman of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks had already been mentioned as No. 1 in several early projections.
The AP made it official. The Gamecocks got all but one of 30 first-place votes, with No. 2 Stanford receiving the other.
USC lost point guard Ty Harris and forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to graduation (each played in the WNBA this season and are currently playing overseas) but returned starters Brea Beal and Zia Cooke alongside Boston. Every other player returned and coach Dawn Staley added freshman guard Eniya Russell, the country's No. 43 prospect last year.
Denied a shot at the national championship due to the pandemic, USC spent the summer wondering what might have been. But they've been on campus working out since August and are just over two weeks away from their season-opener.
USC hosts College of Charleston on Nov. 25.
AP Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Arizona
8. N.C. State
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Maryland
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Iowa State
16. Indiana
17. Northwestern
18. Oregon State
19. DePaul
20. Ohio State
21. Gonzaga
22. Notre Dame
23. Syracuse
24. Missouri State
25. Michigan
Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida State 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona State 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota State 3, Boston College 2, USF 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1
David Cloninger's Women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Connecticut
4. Baylor
5. Mississippi State
6. N.C. State
7. Louisville
8. Arizona
9. UCLA
10. Kentucky
11. Oregon
12. Maryland
13. Texas A&M
14. Arkansas
15. Northwestern
16. Iowa State
17. Indiana
18. DePaul
19. Ohio State
20. Notre Dame
21. Gonzaga
22. Oregon State
23. Syracuse
24. Missouri State
25. South Dakota
