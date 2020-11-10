You are the owner of this article.
Gamecocks No. 1 in AP women's basketball preseason Top 25

  • Updated
USCW_v_Mississippi_State_3-8-20_2664.JPG

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks will start the season ranked No. 1. File/Artie Walker

 Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

COLUMBIA — New year, same spot. 

The South Carolina women's basketball team will begin the 2020-21 season the same way it ended the 2019-20 season. The Gamecocks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Tuesday, the first time in program history they've been No. 1 in the first poll of the year.

It's the 11th straight week USC has been ranked first, after claiming the spot the week of Jan. 13. 

It was expected after USC stormed to a 32-1 record last year and returned three starters, including consensus National Freshman of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks had already been mentioned as No. 1 in several early projections. 

The AP made it official. The Gamecocks got all but one of 30 first-place votes, with No. 2 Stanford receiving the other. 

USC lost point guard Ty Harris and forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan to graduation (each played in the WNBA this season and are currently playing overseas) but returned starters Brea Beal and Zia Cooke alongside Boston. Every other player returned and coach Dawn Staley added freshman guard Eniya Russell, the country's No. 43 prospect last year. 

Denied a shot at the national championship due to the pandemic, USC spent the summer wondering what might have been. But they've been on campus working out since August and are just over two weeks away from their season-opener. 

USC hosts College of Charleston on Nov. 25. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. N.C. State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Maryland

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Iowa State

16. Indiana

17. Northwestern

18. Oregon State

19. DePaul

20. Ohio State

21. Gonzaga

22. Notre Dame

23. Syracuse

24. Missouri State

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes

Texas 24, South Dakota 21, Florida State 12, North Carolina 10, Arizona State 6, Princeton 5, Marquette 4, South Dakota State 3, Boston College 2, USF 1, Rutgers 1, Tennessee 1, Duke 1

David Cloninger's Women's Top 25

1. South Carolina             

2. Stanford

3. Connecticut

4. Baylor

5. Mississippi State

6. N.C. State

7. Louisville

8. Arizona

9. UCLA

10. Kentucky

11. Oregon

12. Maryland

13. Texas A&M

14. Arkansas

15. Northwestern

16. Iowa State

17. Indiana

18. DePaul

19. Ohio State

20. Notre Dame

21. Gonzaga

22. Oregon State

23. Syracuse

24. Missouri State

25. South Dakota

AP Men’s Top 25

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Villanova
  4. Virginia
  5. Iowa
  6. Kansas
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Illinois
  9. Duke
  10. Kentucky
  11. Creighton
  12. Tennessee
  13. Michigan State
  14. Texas Tech
  15. West Virginia
  16. North Carolina
  17. Houston
  18. Arizona State
  19. Texas
  20. Oregon
  21. Florida State
  22. UCLA
  23. Ohio State
  24. Rutgers
  25. Michigan

Others receiving votes

LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1

David Cloninger's Men's Top 25

1. Baylor

2. Villanova

3. Gonzaga

4. Iowa

5. Virginia

6. Illinois

7. Kansas

8. Creighton

9. Wisconsin

10. Kentucky

11. Tennessee

12. Duke

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. Houston

17. North Carolina

18. Texas

19. Arizona State

20. Rutgers

21. UCLA

22. Ohio State

23. LSU

24. Oregon

25. Memphis

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

