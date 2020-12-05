Gamecocks' nightmare season ends at Kentucky, countdown to new coach begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Looking at this one a decade from now, it will be the Year of COVID. A global pandemic held everyone in the SEC to 10 games, so everybody’s record, including the 2-8 mark South Carolina posted, comes with a lot of asterisks.

The Gamecocks' 41-18 loss at Kentucky on Saturday ended that 2-8 season, and it’s best for everyone to just forget it.

“Another tough night for our football team,” interim head coach Mike Bobo said. “I did appreciate our kids straining in the second half and competing. It’s been a tough year for these kids.”

Hope will be restored on Sunday because the season will be over, and sometime soon, perhaps by Sunday evening, new head coach Shane Beamer will be announced.

That will restart the optimism instead of remembering five drudging years of less wins and lesser development of talent. Will Muschamp, fired on Nov. 15, inherited a weed patch and grew some flowers in his second season, but the Gamecocks have regressed to a drab, dusty wasteland with only a few cacti between the tumbleweeds for Beamer.

Saturday’s game was an afterthought. USC dressed 53 scholarship players, 22 on defense, due to injuries, opt-outs and COVID-19 (the Gamecocks were a rare team that played their full schedule, on schedule, this year). They had only two of their starting 11 defenders from Game 1 still playing in Game 10.

It was a case of simply not having enough, and Kentucky (4-6), despite missing 17 of its own players, riddled the Gamecocks’ pockmarked defense. Running back Kevin Harris notched a unique accomplishment by becoming the ninth man in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and the only one to do it in 10 games, all against SEC competition.

“It felt pretty good,” Harris said. “Wish we’d have gotten the win. I knew I had it, but I had to keep on going.”

Harris could return as a junior next year but he, like all of his teammates, gets an extra year of eligibility and the transfer portal is always open. Beamer will have to get his arms around the potential returning roster and what’s left of the recruiting class and then begin the process of building a winner.

But it’s still better than what USC ended Saturday. This season got worse as it went on, and a virus spreading over the world had nothing to do with it.

What went right

Harris got his mark early, plunging 10 yards on the Gamecocks’ second drive of the second quarter to push him over 1,000. To call it unexpected wouldn’t do it justice: Harris was viewed as strictly a backup this year because super-freshman MarShawn Lloyd was going to be the engine of the offense.

Lloyd was lost for the year on the second day of preseason camp. Harris was disappointed, too, but he kept showing up for work. He played the last five games through a nagging ankle injury.

He ended with 210 yards for the game, and 1,138 for the season. It’s the fifth-best total in school history and Harris joined George Rogers and Marcus Lattimore as the only Gamecocks to post multiple 200-yard games.

“I wish we could have given it to him double that amount,” Bobo said. “Really a phenomenal job by him.”

Shi Smith finished his USC career in eighth place in career receiving yards.

Trailing 34-10 in the fourth, USC dusted off a fake punt. Kai Kroeger completed a 22-yard pass to Dakereon Joyner. Joyner scored his second touchdown of the year on the same drive.

What went wrong

Luke Doty was starting his second game. It’s easy to forget that after he looked so good in the second half against Missouri and former starter Collin Hill was the chief target of fan scorn for most of the season.

Playing the best pass defense in the league with the same amount of receivers Hill had (i.e., Smith and nobody else), Doty struggled. He threw an interception on a rollout when intended receiver Josh Vann was knocked off the route, he overthrew a wide-open Vann earlier and he fumbled when escaping a collapsing pocket.

Ryan Hilinski, who started 11 games last year, finished this season with six pass attempts over two games. He and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo never got on the same page. It would be no surprise to see Hilinski try his luck elsewhere next season.

The defense was horrendous but with only 22 defenders available and walk-ons having to play, what else was going to happen?

Jammie Robinson was ejected for targeting. He’ll have to miss the first half of his next game, whether that’s a bowl or next year’s season opener.

The Gamecocks may be projected to go to a bowl, but with finances, fan turnout and a decimated roster, it doesn’t look likely.

“The first thing we got to do is get a COVID test tomorrow, that’s our Sunday ritual. Next week is finals, mandatory week off,” Bobo said. “We’ll get back and we’ll talk to the administration and see where we go from here as a staff.”

Turning point

Smith danced into the end zone on USC’s first drive and saw the flag behind him. Josh Vann was called for holding. Doty was hit for a loss and Parker White missed a 38-yard field goal.

That all came after the Gamecocks gashed Kentucky’s defense all the way downfield. As has been illustrated many times this season, when USC decides to go bad it goes bad in a hurry.

Looking ahead

The Gamecocks’ regular season has concluded. They are eligible for a bowl game (every team in the country is in new COVID regulations) but it remains to be seen if USC will be invited, or accept an invitation.