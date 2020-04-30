Gamecocks' new running backs coach deals with coronavirus impact on the game

COLUMBIA — Des Kitchings is doing what most of America is doing, adjusting to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kitchings is home-schooling his three kids and trying to find other activities after playing every board game in the house, and not being able to hit golf balls or practice turning double plays at the local baseball field.

Then again, most people aren’t starting new jobs, as Kitchings did last week when he was hired as South Carolina’s running backs coach. And definitely most people aren’t starting a new job where person-to-person interaction is crucial.

“I think right now as Americans and with our kids, it’s just fighting through this lull here, because there’s no ending in sight, per se,” Kitchings said Thursday. “Can’t get complacent, got to continue to stay active, stay conditioned, because we could get a call in two weeks, saying, ‘Hey, we’re back at work, we got to be ready to go, and there’s no catch-up time.”

While that seems unlikely – though Iowa became the first football program to definitively state its plans to resume practice on June 1 – it represents all of the unknown for sports, football and Kitchings’ job. While familiar with USC — Kitchings is a native of Wagener, graduated from Furman and was at Vanderbilt and N.C. State before the Gamecocks — he’s taking over a new group of running backs on a new team under a new offensive coordinator.

He can’t meet with his players due to social distancing. With USC in final exams, he can’t Zoom his backs due to NCAA regulations. And he can’t recruit face-to-face because of COVID-19.

So Kitchings is reduced to planning and hoping he’ll have a group of conditioned players to work with when he does get to see them.

“After May 7, when I can start having these Zoom meetings with the guys, start talking some football and at least mentally getting them up to par, the physical things just depend on them doing what they’re supposed to do,” he said. “Then when they get back with our strength coach, fine-tuning them in conditioning as well.”

Familiarity has helped. Kitchings’ parents are each retired and still live in Wagener, along with one sister and another sister who lives near Hanahan. The inner workings of USC aren’t that strange as Kitchings knew tight ends coach Bobby Bentley when he was the head coach at Byrnes High and Kitchings was at Furman, and coincidentally, Kitchings’ brother-in-law played at Kansas State alongside USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Recruiting hasn’t been as difficult in terms of making an introduction since Kitchings recruited most of the state when he was at Vanderbilt and N.C. State.

And there’s the film. Based on what he's seen on video, Kitchings thinks freshman MarShawn Lynch can make a large impact this season. He likes who’s behind Lynch with Kevin Harris, Deshaun Fenwick and Colorado State transfer Adam Prentice, a burly H-back/tight end who will factor into the offense.

“Those are guys you study and say, ‘OK, they have some skill and some ability,’ and we’ll get together at some point to try to refine that,” Kitchings said.

Until then, all any of the Gamecocks coaches can do is prepare for when they can get back on the field.

“The growth of the program and the facilities, the things coach (Will) Muschamp is trying to do and the guys on the staff, the SEC speaks for itself,” Kitchings said. “As a coach, we all want to be in the most competitive environment, and this allows me the opportunity to do that.”