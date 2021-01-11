Gamecocks' new defensive coordinator explains 'aggressive' approach and 'ultimate goal'

COLUMBIA — South Carolina could have hired Bill Belichick to coordinate its defense and it may not have made much difference. That’s the cost of losing top tackler Ernest Jones and most of the secondary from a unit that allowed 36 points and over 450 yards per game last year.

Yet Clayton White, a North Carolina native and N.C. State graduate, still managed to lift some spirits when he spoke on Monday. The Gamecocks' new defensive coordinator was last seen directing a tight, disciplined and productive defense at Western Kentucky.

“My history, my past, has been an aggressive version of a 4-2-5, a very multiple version of a 4-2-5,” White said. “Our DBs are going to be up close on coverage.”

That married two concepts that were tremendously successful and disappointing over the past 15 years. The Gamecocks using a 4-2-5, or having a nickel back on the field, brought back fond memories of the defenses Ellis Johnson ran when Steve Spurrier’s teams were in their heyday. And just the mention of defensive backs not giving receivers 10 yards of cushion from the snap had to be pleasing to crowds watching the middle of the field remain more open than a Waffle House for the past five years.

The Gamecocks’ defenses under Will Muschamp, long known as a defensive maestro, weren’t all bad but were highly technical, NFL-esque and relied on a lot of finesse over fundamentals. Defenders were taught to try and strip the ball first, then make the tackle; and the overall scheme was death-by-papercut, to try and prevent the big play. His concept was to allow opponents to move up and down the field as long as they didn't cross the goal line.

That sometimes worked. In 2017, blessed with takeaway artists Skai Moore and Dante Sawyer, the Gamecocks finished fifth in the SEC in total defense and won nine games, five of them clinched by late fourth-quarter defensive stands.

Other times, as in most of the time, it didn’t. Not that Spurrier’s final defenses were exemplary either but after watching Johnson coordinate a wealth of talent into a ferocious unit that proudly labeled itself “The Goon Squad,” seeing USC victimized by the same basic plays, or just shoddy tackling, was quite concerning.

White’s first defense, at least eight months before his first game, is rather threadbare on proven talent, though there was good news Monday when SEC sack co-leader J.J. Enagbare announced he would return for next season.

The schemes White ran at Western Kentucky and other stops is at least channeling some excitement at USC.

“It allows our defensive line to attack up front,” White said, mentioning the speed he wants throughout his group. “It allows our linebackers to be downhill and read great keys and they have an opportunity to play fast. Our DBs, when they blitz, they’re going to be blitzing with a purpose. That’s kind of our mindset.”

Johnson called the nickel the “Spur” and three of his main ones had great success. Darian Stewart, Antonio Allen and DeVonte Holloman were each highly productive players at USC and went on to the NFL.

Muschamp didn’t use the term but played multiple packages with a nickel. Keisean Nixon, Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons each dabbled in the spot, and each is now in the NFL.

White knew the pedigree from USC and his personal past.

“It’s another guy that can do multiple things. Can he run, can he hit, can he cover, what kind of cover guy is he?” White said. “That guy has to be a player that can do multiple things. Still learning names, but starting to think we got a couple of tags that can slide underneath that nickel spot.”

The massive defection from this year’s secondary left scant bodies in the room, but head coach Shane Beamer continues to recruit. White knows he may have to adapt some of his ideas to fit the roster, but also brings an offensive mindset.

He coached running backs at Connecticut for two seasons. White learned how defenses can be attacked and parlayed that into his success on the other side of the ball.

“You can’t wait until the month of August or the month of May to start thinking about being ready to play a football game,” White said. “The focus on readiness is the ultimate goal for me right now.”