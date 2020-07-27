Gamecocks' new basketball assistant coach helps carry nationwide recruiting

COLUMBIA — The game is set up so coaches know most other coaches. There’s always a recruiting function, a game or banquet where they run into each other.

When replacing assistant Perry Clark after he retired, South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin reached way into his background. His first college gig was an assistant spot at Boston’s Northeastern University, and during the 2002-03 season, he saw an intense young former player on the other sideline.

Close to 20 years later, Will Bailey is working for Martin at USC.

“I’ve known Frank since I was at the University of Maine, (and) he was at Northeastern,” Bailey said. “He was always personable, someone I followed over the years.”

Martin knows what Bailey brings to the USC program.

“He has a relentless work ethic that he uses in recruiting and player development,” Martin said in a statement. “It is no surprise that everywhere he goes the program starts to win."

The Gamecocks have been winning (Martin has posted six consecutive non-losing seasons, something not seen since Frank McGuire’s era) and will return a team in 2020-21 that gives them a great chance to make the NCAA Tournament, although much depends on the still-in-question return of guard A.J. Lawson. But they want to stay on their perch, and the only way to do that is continuing to recruit at a high level.

Clark was instrumental at game-planning and strategizing for opponents. The lion’s share of the recruiting was handled by assistants Chuck Martin and Bruce Shingler.

With Bailey, the Gamecocks added a recruiter who’s mined territory throughout the Eastern seaboard, the South and Midwest for 20 years.

"With me, obviously I’m from Chicago and from the Midwest. I was at St. Louis (University), I got ties in those areas, I got relationships in those areas. The one key thing with recruiting is relationships,” Bailey said. “I don’t consider myself a guy that is just locked into one area. Even though I’m from that area, I’ve been a lot of different places. I consider myself a national recruiter.”

Bailey played and started his coaching career at UAB, where he learned under another Martin confidante, Andy Kennedy. That led him to stops at Chicago State, Maine, La Salle, East Tennessee State and St. Louis.

He wasn’t at programs blessed with great pedigrees, strong leagues or constant NBA products. But he found a way to get players, and they resulted in five NCAA Tournament appearances. He was on the La Salle staff that guided the Explorers to the 2013 Sweet 16, when they were led by South Carolina transfer Ramon Galloway.

Galloway was from Philadelphia and returned to his hometown after two years with coach Darrin Horn’s Gamecocks. Bailey heavily recruited Philly and New York during his La Salle days and is working for Martin, who has always emphasized New York in his recruiting and scheduling.

“When I was at Maine we recruited junior colleges and prep school kids, the whole New England prep school circuit, which is probably the best prep school basketball in the country,” Bailey said. “I was at East Tennessee State for seven years. I recruited Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina.”

His first roster at USC contains two players from Tennessee, two from New Jersey, one from Massachusetts and one from East Chicago, Ind., just over the state line from Chicago. Bailey mentioned how Martin wants to get back to a strong foothold in the Midwest, built from his days at Cincinnati and Kansas State.

“I’ll be (in Chicago) and the Midwest, but we’re pretty open,” Bailey said. “It’s not really pigeonholing anyone into one specific area. I’ve definitely spent a lot of time in the South and obviously the Midwest.”

Then it’s about finding the right players. The Gamecocks are always looking for players who can not only play, but thrive in Martin’s system.

“The one thing I look for is toughness, work ethic, and a motor,” Bailey said. “I think that right there is a foundation. Yes, you look for talent, obviously, but when you have toughness, work ethic, and a motor, and you have talent, now that player gets better and better.”

It’s the same model Bailey followed as a coveted assistant coach.