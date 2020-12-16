Shane Beamer's first National Signing Day as South Carolina's coach is underway. Check here for updates as they come in, leading to Beamer's late afternoon press conference.
Quarterback Colten Gauthier was the first to sign.
Let's get started!— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome home, @ColtenGauthier! pic.twitter.com/oauWfWl2Wi
Cornerback Marcellas Dial, a Woodruff native who went to Georgia Military College, was next.
Dial-ed in!— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome home, @DialMarcellas! pic.twitter.com/oMfurXhwH7
This story will be updated throughout the day.