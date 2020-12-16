From Rock Hill, S.C., David Cloninger covers Gamecock sports. He will not rest until he owns every great film and song ever recorded.

Signing Day

The Gamecocks are expected to add a handful of prospects on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. File/USC Athletics

Shane Beamer's first National Signing Day as South Carolina's coach is underway. Check here for updates as they come in, leading to Beamer's late afternoon press conference. 

Quarterback Colten Gauthier was the first to sign. 

Cornerback Marcellas Dial, a Woodruff native who went to Georgia Military College, was next. 

This story will be updated throughout the day. 

Follow David Cloninger on Twitter @DCPandC.

Tags

2021 GAMECOCK FOOTBALL RECRUITING CLASS

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown (Previous school)

Colten Gauthier, QB, 6-3, 205, Dacula, Ga. (Hebron Christian)