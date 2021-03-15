COLUMBIA — South Carolina knows the first step in its path toward the Final Four.
The Gamecocks, christened a No. 1 seed in the for the fifth time in seven NCAA Tournaments, will take on No. 16 seed Mercer at 6 p.m. on March 21 in San Antonio. They are matched in a four-team pod with eighth-seed Oregon State and ninth-seed Florida State.
The second seed in the regional is Maryland.
The Gamecocks are set to leave for San Antonio at 9 a.m. on March 16. The entire team has tested negative for COVID-19 for the past week and will immediately be placed in a bubble upon arrival.
“It will probably be heightened 10 times more because really, they don’t want you to even come out of your rooms. Everybody has their own rooms,” coach Dawn Staley said of the protocols in Texas. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to have a little bit of fun with them in their rooms. Do some Zooms, have some things delivered that they can open the door and pick it up, get basketballs to them so they can just hold a basketball.”
USC (22-4) was a top seed from 2014-17 and would have been a No. 1 last year were it not for the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a brief spell of consternation when N.C. State, who was challenging USC for what was thought to be the fourth and final No. 1 spot, was named a top seed, but when Texas A&M received a second seed, the Gamecocks relaxed.
Texas A&M was considered a top seed during the last NCAA seed reveal on Feb. 28, but then lost in the SEC Tournament semifinals. The Gamecocks won their sixth tournament in seven years, and despite N.C. State and Texas A&M beating them during the regular season, they felt assured their lofty record against AP Top 25 teams would push them through.
“When N.C. State got it, I kind of didn’t know what to expect, because I haven’t sat through a reveal,” SEC Tournament MVP Aliyah Boston said. “I was like, ‘OK, hope we’re the next No. 1,’ and when Texas A&M got the No. 2, I was like, ‘OK, we’re good.’ ”
The Gamecocks were considered the top national seed for last year’s tournament and a heavy favorite to at least play for the national championship, but the pandemic called it off. It’s a different team this year, but it still won the SEC Tournament.
“I’m sure they’ll have some jitters, but hopefully it won’t be for long, and we can jolt them back to being who they were when we won the SEC Tournament championship,” Staley said. “Last year’s team knew what our potential was and how to cater to it. This year’s team is continuing to figure it out and just be in the moment.”
Grissett out
As expected after she left the SEC Tournament championship game with a leg injury and didn’t return, senior Lele Grissett will not be able to play in the NCAA Tournament. Staley didn’t clarify the injury, saying it was to the lower leg, but considering her teammates were consoling Grissett during the tournament title game, the news wasn’t unexpected.
The team’s top sixth woman, Grissett was averaging 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Her ability to play guard and forward, from bringing the ball up to shooting the rare 3-pointer to hammering away in the post for rebounds, is a massive loss.
The Gamecocks are down to 10 players for the tournament, but only seven who average over seven minutes per game. Grissett will travel with the team and be the squad’s top volunteer coach.