Gamecocks' Muschamp frustrated with receivers: 'We can't catch it for them'

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has received a lot of criticism for not developing its young wide receivers in its first two games. Coach Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo talked up freshmen Luke Doty and Rico Powers, along with redshirt sophomore Dakereon Joyner, all preseason. Yet none of them have barely sniffed the field, much less shown why they earned the praise.

The Gamecocks' problems at receiver became more clear on Saturday in their 38-24 loss to No. 3 Florida.

“We only had four explosive plays. We got to convert and in a lot of those conversions, we dropped the ball on critical third downs,” Muschamp said. “We can’t catch it for them.”

The Gamecocks dropped six passes against the Gators (Muschamp said it was seven, although he may have harshly graded a high ball that tight end Nick Muse barely got one hand on). There were a couple of others where Florida’s defenders got their arms into the web and helped dislodge the ball, or knocked the receiver silly before he secured it.

Yet the phrase remains that if the ball hits the hands it should be caught, and USC didn’t follow. Senior Shi Smith leads the SEC with 22 catches, is No. 1 in the country with an 11-catch average and is the first guy in school history to post back-to-back games with at least 10 catches, but even he had two balls bounce off his mitts against Florida.

Xavier Legette also dropped two passes, while Powers and Muse each had one.

“He lost vision on the ball when the umpire stood there. Those are some unfortunate things that happen sometimes during the game but that’s part of the game, that’s part of the deal,” Muschamp said, referring to Muse’s miss. On that play, quarterback Collin Hill zipped a pass that would have left a seam imprint on the umpire’s nose had he not ducked, and Muse got his hands up enough to deflect it but not to catch it.

Hill didn’t say a word about it after the game, placing the blame on himself for overthrowing a wide-open Smith in the end zone on the Gamecocks’ final offensive play.

“I miss throws, I missed the last throw,” he said, brushing aside how he felt about the drops. “I thought we bounced back good in the second half.”

Muschamp retreated to his standard vow of working harder and it will get better. They do work with JUGS (a pitching machine for footballs) and they do run drills that involve defensive backs going up with the receivers.

“Obviously our guys work on the JUGS a lot, we need to work on it more,” he said. “We try to put them in contested situations where there’s a defender in front and they got to be able to locate the ball.”

As for the younger players, Muschamp said they’d continue to evaluate the roster and put the players with the best chance of success on the field. Maybe that clears the way for Doty or Joyner to break out.

If the veterans are still the best choice, they’ll play.

But the need for an answer to reverse the Gamecocks’ skidding season is desperate, and more dropped passes won’t supply it.