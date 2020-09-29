Gamecocks' Muschamp challenges receivers to 'step up'; linebacker out with hip fracture

COLUMBIA — They are names, like all the others once were.

The problem is, after the first game of the season, they’re still names that few people recognize.

The Gamecocks knew before the season that they were facing an identity crisis at wide receiver. After losing program receptions/receiving yards leader Bryan Edwards, USC returned Shi Smith, the one player on this year's roster who put up big numbers a year ago.

It wasn’t foreboding or even a slight worry. It’s the life cycle of college athletics. Players move on, other players come in. USC brought in plenty of receivers who all had the same opportunity to become what Smith, Edwards — and before them, Deebo Samuel — were.

Smith caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a score Saturday in USC's season-opening loss to Tennessee. Xavier Legette had a decent game with four catches for 61 yards, but he also had a drop and a penalty that wound up looming over USC’s final drive.

The rest? A collective “meh.”

“Dakereon (Joyner) continues to improve every single day he steps on the field. We’ve talked about Rico Powers as a freshman that’s come in and done some really nice things,” coach Will Muschamp said before the game. “Ger-Cari Caldwell, on some 50-50 balls in scrimmage situations, has made some really nice plays on the ball. Then you got a guy like Luke Doty, as a young player, that obviously with Jalen (Brooks) right now not being eligible, is going to figure in even more in that group.”

Joyner was listed as a starter while Powers, Doty and Caldwell were backups on the depth chart. Only Joyner and Powers got in the game, and neither caught a pass.

The Gamecocks listed 17 receivers on their preseason roster. OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis opted out, Chad Terrell is recovering from an ACL he tore last season and six are walk-ons.

One of those walk-ons, Trey Adkins, was one of USC’s seven dressed receivers for Tennessee (Keveon Mullins was listed as a receiver but is a tight end). Four of the seven played.

No one was expecting the next Bryan Edwards to emerge. He caught eight passes for 101 yards in his first game at USC.

The Gamecocks just need somebody besides Smith to do ... well, anything.

“That’s really what offense is,” Smith said. “We just got to execute and sustain drives.”

Tennessee’s defense had a lot to do with it. After the Gamecocks’ flawless opening drive for a touchdown, the Volunteers blew up USC’s screen-passing game. A fixture of Mike Bobo's offense, the plotted screens went nowhere as the tight ends and receivers couldn’t hold their downfield blocks.

“From the looks of my screen, looked like the defensive line was falling back like they were planning it,” Smith said. “Like they were practicing it all week.”

USC started throwing downfield more in the second half and the offense sprung to life, but the Gamecocks finished four points short. An earlier adjustment, a receiver making a great catch before USC was in a 21-7 hole, who knows what could have happened.

“We needed to stretch the field more. That’s one of the things Mike and I talked about (Sunday) morning,” Muschamp said. “He stretched it a lot more in the second half, which helped us in the run game in the second half.”

Tight end Nick Muse said there would be more tweaks this week as the Gamecocks prepare for No. 3 Florida.

“We’ve put in a lot of new plays that we didn’t run Saturday,” Muse said. “Just seeing what Florida does and scheming off of that.”

Muschamp put it simply. Guys who prove they can play — which other than Smith, they didn’t against Tennessee — will get the chance to play.

“We need some more guys to step up. Got to win in man coverage in this league,” Muschamp said. “You can’t create separation, it’s hard to throw it to you. We’re not just going to throw a ball to a guy that can’t get open.”

Starting linebacker out

Weakside linebacker Sherrod Greene fractured his hip against Tennessee and will miss 4 to 6 weeks.

“There’s no surgery required,” Muschamp said. “Unusual injury. They’re going to take a look at it between 4-6 weeks and see what they do from there.”

Greene has started 25 of his career 36 games and has 131 career tackles with 9½ for loss.

Damani Staley is set to start in place of Greene, with Mo Kaba behind him. Staley, a backup at middle and weakside linebacker, had a fantastic preseason when starting middle linebacker Ernest Jones was out. He had two tackles against Tennessee.