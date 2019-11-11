COLUMBIA — South Carolina's win at No. 4 Maryland wasn't quite enough to push the Gamecocks into the Top 5. 

USC is No. 6 in the new Associated Press women's Top 25, a move of two spots after beating the Terrapins Sunday. Maryland fell to No. 8. 

Kentucky took the top spot in the Associated Press men's Top 25 basketball poll Monday after beating Michigan State last week. The Spartans began the year at No. 1. 

The teams met at the Champions Classic in New York, with the undercard made up of No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Duke. The Blue Devils beat the Jayhawks, which elevated them to No. 2 behind the Wildcats this week. 

AP Women's Top 25

1. Oregon

2. Baylor

3. Stanford

4. Connecticut

5. Texas A&M

6. South Carolina 

7. Oregon State

8. Maryland

9. Louisville

10. Mississippi State

11. UCLA

12. Florida State

13. Kentucky

14. N.C. State

15. Notre Dame

16. Michigan State

17. Miami

18. DePaul

19. Arizona State

20. Syracuse

21. Indiana

22. Texas 

23. Arkansas

24. Michigan

25. USF

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri State 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota State 2, Belmont 1, Iowa State 1.

David Cloninger's Women's Top 25

1. Oregon

2. Baylor

3. Stanford

4. Connecticut

5. South Carolina

6. Maryland

7. Oregon State

8. Louisville

9. Mississippi State

10. Texas A&M

11. UCLA

12. N.C. State

13. Florida State

14. DePaul

15. Kentucky

16. Notre Dame

17. Gonzaga

18. Texas

19. Miami

20. Michigan State

21. Rice

22. Arizona State

23. Michigan

24. South Dakota

25. West Virginia

AP Top 25

1. Kentucky

2. Duke

3. Michigan State

4. Louisville

5. Kansas

6. North Carolina

7. Maryland

8. Gonzaga

9. Virginia

10. Villanova

11. Texas Tech

12. Seton Hall

13. Memphis

14. Oregon

15. Florida

16. Ohio State

17. Utah State

18. St. Mary's

19. Arizona

20. Washington

21. Xavier

22. Auburn

23. LSU

24. Baylor

25. Colorado

Also receiving votes: VCU 137; Florida State 112; Texas 95; Marquette 67; Tennessee 49; Providence 23; Purdue 21; Houston 18; Utah 14; Missouri 13; Arkansas 11; Mississippi State 9; Georgetown 4; Liberty 3; San Diego State 2; Creighton 1; Dayton 1; Northeastern 1; Vermont 1

David Cloninger's Top 25

1. Kentucky

2. Duke

3. Michigan State

4. Louisville

5. Kansas

6. Maryland

7. Villanova

8. Virginia

9. North Carolina

10. Gonzaga

11. Seton Hall

12. Texas Tech

13. Oregon

14. Memphis

15. Florida  

16. Utah State

17. St. Mary’s

18. Ohio State

19. Auburn

20. Xavier

21. LSU

22. Colorado

23. Washington

24. Arizona

25. Texas

