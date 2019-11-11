COLUMBIA — South Carolina's win at No. 4 Maryland wasn't quite enough to push the Gamecocks into the Top 5.
USC is No. 6 in the new Associated Press women's Top 25, a move of two spots after beating the Terrapins Sunday. Maryland fell to No. 8.
Kentucky took the top spot in the Associated Press men's Top 25 basketball poll Monday after beating Michigan State last week. The Spartans began the year at No. 1.
The teams met at the Champions Classic in New York, with the undercard made up of No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Duke. The Blue Devils beat the Jayhawks, which elevated them to No. 2 behind the Wildcats this week.
AP Women's Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. Connecticut
5. Texas A&M
6. South Carolina
7. Oregon State
8. Maryland
9. Louisville
10. Mississippi State
11. UCLA
12. Florida State
13. Kentucky
14. N.C. State
15. Notre Dame
16. Michigan State
17. Miami
18. DePaul
19. Arizona State
20. Syracuse
21. Indiana
22. Texas
23. Arkansas
24. Michigan
25. USF
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri State 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota State 2, Belmont 1, Iowa State 1.
David Cloninger's Women's Top 25
1. Oregon
2. Baylor
3. Stanford
4. Connecticut
5. South Carolina
6. Maryland
7. Oregon State
8. Louisville
9. Mississippi State
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. N.C. State
13. Florida State
14. DePaul
15. Kentucky
16. Notre Dame
17. Gonzaga
18. Texas
19. Miami
20. Michigan State
21. Rice
22. Arizona State
23. Michigan
24. South Dakota
25. West Virginia
AP Top 25
1. Kentucky
2. Duke
3. Michigan State
4. Louisville
5. Kansas
6. North Carolina
7. Maryland
8. Gonzaga
9. Virginia
10. Villanova
11. Texas Tech
12. Seton Hall
13. Memphis
14. Oregon
15. Florida
16. Ohio State
17. Utah State
18. St. Mary's
19. Arizona
20. Washington
21. Xavier
22. Auburn
23. LSU
24. Baylor
25. Colorado
Also receiving votes: VCU 137; Florida State 112; Texas 95; Marquette 67; Tennessee 49; Providence 23; Purdue 21; Houston 18; Utah 14; Missouri 13; Arkansas 11; Mississippi State 9; Georgetown 4; Liberty 3; San Diego State 2; Creighton 1; Dayton 1; Northeastern 1; Vermont 1
David Cloninger's Top 25
1. Kentucky
2. Duke
3. Michigan State
4. Louisville
5. Kansas
6. Maryland
7. Villanova
8. Virginia
9. North Carolina
10. Gonzaga
11. Seton Hall
12. Texas Tech
13. Oregon
14. Memphis
15. Florida
16. Utah State
17. St. Mary’s
18. Ohio State
19. Auburn
20. Xavier
21. LSU
22. Colorado
23. Washington
24. Arizona
25. Texas