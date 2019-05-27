COLUMBIA — South Carolina is experiencing a wave of athletic success despite the school year ending two weeks ago. Paul Jubb won USC's first individual men’s tennis national championship Saturday, nine Gamecocks are advancing to the NCAA track and field championships and the men’s golf team is playing in the NCAA championship.
For a department that desires to be in the top 25 across all sports, it’s been a solid year. Yet 2018-19 won’t be remembered for that as much as it will be for the rough seasons for the three most visible sports.
USC football, men’s basketball and baseball didn’t have good years mostly because they weren’t allowed to. Their seasons were collectively the Year of the Injury, with 40 athletes missing multiple games across the three sports.
“We lost 223 practices due to injury, 119 games lost to injury,” basketball coach Frank Martin said as his season ended. “Try that one on for size when you got nine first-year guys on your roster.”
Martin’s team was the hardest hit. He started the year with 15 players, two already out for the season due to academics and the transfer rule (Jermaine Couisnard and Jair Bolden). Within the first seven games, he lost Justin Minaya and T.J. Moss for the year, and Jason Cudd went down for the count when SEC play began.
Alanzo Frink, Maik Kotsar and A.J. Lawson missed multiple games, while Evan Hinson left the team to concentrate on football full-time. The Gamecocks were often suiting up a scant eight players late in the season.
There will always be injuries in football, but Will Muschamp’s third team was belted with a lot of them, mostly in the same place. The Gamecocks were down seven defensive linemen and six defensive backs scattered throughout the year, with nine other players also hitting the disabled list.
Overall, USC had 22 football players with injuries severe enough to miss at least two games. Ten others missed at least one.
“It’s not necessarily the number of injuries, it’s only hit on one side of the ball,” Muschamp said at the end of the regular season. “It’s all really hit at (two positions), the safety position, unfortunately, and the defensive end position.”
Mark Kingston’s baseball team had its chance at a decent season squelched early when top starter Carmen Mlodzinski went down, and 2018 closer Sawyer Bridges was so banged up all season that he could only pitch an inning or two at a time every two weeks or so.
USC had 10 of its 19 pitchers miss gaps of the season. Three other players missed at least three games.
“Life doesn’t always promise you wine and roses. And again, I think you have to handle it properly. Is this frustrating for everybody? Yes it is," Kingston said in early May. "But at the end of the day, all you can do is handle it with class and in a way that will allow you to have future success.”
With so many injuries across all sports, a natural question was to ask if training methods had to re-examined. All coaches shook their heads no, since all of the injuries weren’t the same and each trainer or strength coach has been using the same methods for years without this kind of injury history.
Muschamp pointed out that some of football’s knocks were pre-existing (Jamyest Williams’ shoulder, Lavonte Valentine’s knee) and others were genetic (Tavyn Jackson had to quit due to sickle cell, while OrTre Smith had the same chronic knee dislocation as a parent). In baseball, Mlodzinski has stepped off the pitcher’s mound thousands of times in his career, yet on a March night in Clemson, he did it and broke his foot.
There was also grumbling that perhaps it was an equipment issue, dealing with USC’s history with Under Armour. There were several complaints about the brand’s sneakers and cleats early in the apparel agreement, but it was fixed for a long time. A new style last football season caused some since-deleted social-media chirpings from Javon and Caleb Kinlaw, although cleats weren’t what caused the first to hurt his hip and the second to wreck his knee.
As much as it pained the players and the fans to see USC perform so badly in the three major sports, there was no root cause. It was simply a great year for bad luck.