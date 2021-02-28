Gamecocks miss out on SEC title, will start SEC Tournament as No. 2 seed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Third-ranked Texas A&M beat No. 5 South Carolina 65-57 on Feb. 28 for its first SEC regular-season championship and No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament.
The Aggies held USC scoreless for nearly the first seven minutes of the third quarter, enabling them to stretch a one-point halftime lead to 13. The Gamecocks cut it to three points with three minutes to go but got no closer.
USC claimed the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and will begin play at 6 p.m. on March 5 against an opponent to be determined.
A complete story will be posted shortly.