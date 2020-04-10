Gamecocks' Mike Bobo keeping promise to shake up South Carolina's offense

COLUMBIA — Mike Bobo was brought to South Carolina so he could shake up some things. The proof thus far has been held to five practices, and a public unveiling may not come for quite some time.

But the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator hasn’t gradually flipped switches. It was an immediate overhaul.

“We’ll be more under center,” head coach Will Muschamp said.

That alone seemed to trigger a lot of raised eyebrows from the more passionate of USC football fans who saw a bland, predictable offense bedecked with injuries stumble toward a 4-8 finish last season. In the era of spread offense and the run-pass option, where excitement and tempo rule the playbook, Muschamp and his fellow Georgia-based crony Bobo were talking like they were heading back to smash-mouth, three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust football.

The consternation is understandable. Maybe that system works when a team has the running backs Bobo had as Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2007-14.

The Gamecocks lost their top three rushers from last year and while they love the upside of true freshman MarShawn Lloyd, it’s a lot to place on a guy to be what Knowshon Moreno or Todd Gurley were when they were stars at Georgia under Bobo.

Yet it’s not as simple as saying USC will forever be under center when next season arrives. The Gamecocks were in it almost every play in their five spring practices before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that was mostly to get the system installed so everybody could understand, then spend the rest of the spring and summer fine-tuning it.

As bad as USC's offense was last year, many believe any change could be an improvement.

“I think your play-action is better under center, number one. The gun play-action nowadays is really RPOs,” Bobo said. “You’re able to attack, really, both sides of the line of scrimmage. Sometimes in the gun, it’s a little harder.”

Bobo said that while the quarterback has more responsibility to get a clean snap and drop-step while scanning where his receivers are and watching blitzers, they can also move quicker and get into a running lane before the defense can adjust. That can turn into a pass on the run as well.

That may be a relief for USC quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who didn’t have a lot of mobility in the pocket as a freshman last season. Operating nearly exclusively out of the shotgun, Hilinski was hesitant to move under pressure, although he was playing on a bad knee for the final six games of the year.

But he feels comfortable, drawing on his experience a few years ago.

“My sophomore season of high school, that whole season, we installed the Vikings’ old offense from the NFL. I was all under center that year, basically,” he said. “I can feel that my body recognizes it. It should become more fluid and stuff like that out there.”

Bobo said it’s vital for the quarterback to be able to move, adding he likes what Hilinski has done so far.

Fullback Adam Prentice, who came with Bobo from Colorado State, saw quick adjustments in the truncated spring.

“We’re teaching on the fly. Coaches have been doing a great job since we’ve been here of installing it,” he said. “For our offense, the stuff we run under center, a lot of times we have some variation of it, or something very similar to it in the shotgun. It’s really eye candy for the defense.”

Prentice as an H-back/tight end could give the offense another dimension, and if Lloyd is everything he’s supposed to be, the Gamecocks’ rushing offense could control the game and take a lot of heat off Hilinski. It’s reasonable to say USC will need time to discover who its most reliable receivers are, especially since Shi Smith is the only seasoned veteran.

But Bobo’s main goal is being unpredictable. Keep the defense guessing, give it several moving parts to focus on so it’s always a surprise where the ball ends up.

No one knows when the finished product will be on the field for the first time, but Bobo switching from the predictable shotgun snap to under center was the first piece of evidence that he won’t accept the tried way. As in, the one that will enter next season with one touchdown in its last 12 quarters.