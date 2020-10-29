Gamecocks' midseason report card shows need for major improvement

COLUMBIA — This season wasn’t supposed to be special. Many figured South Carolina’s ceiling was 2-8. At 2-3 with five games to play, the Gamecocks are still in line for that.

Expectations and USC football have always been a volatile mix, fans demanding excellence despite almost never achieving it over 126 seasons. There does need to be marked improvement from last year, even with the 10-game SEC handicap, and there does need to be something to want to watch next year.

Here's USC's midseason report card going into the team's bye week:

Quarterback play

Collin Hill has completed over 61 percent of his passes for 1,076 yards and five touchdowns, scoring four more on the ground. Of his three interceptions, two were tipped and one, at LSU, was as much the receiver’s fault for not finishing the route as it was Hill for throwing it.

Grade: B

Running game

Kevin Harris has been a revelation, averaging 107 yards per game with eight touchdowns, and also the team’s third-leading receiver. Backup Deshaun Fenwick has also been quite good, averaging the same 5.8 yards per carry as Harris with just over a third of the carries.

Grade: A

Offensive line

It’s never good when a projected starter such as Jazston Turnetine is suddenly unseen in the first game, and then is starting again because his replacement wasn’t getting the job done. The middle three of the line have been solid but the tackles are a revolving door, and that has spun into open lanes to Hill for defenders.

The Gamecocks have given up 16 sacks. That’s the worst mark in the SEC, and 90th in the country (out of 100).

Yet it’s not like Harris and Fenwick are being bottled up, so it’s not all destitute.

Grade: C-

Receivers/tight ends

This category has to be combined for the Gamecocks. Otherwise, it would be one for tight ends and one for Shi Smith.

Smith has been exactly what he’s supposed to be. He has 22 more catches than the next guy on the receiving chart (TE Nick Muse) and 29 more than the next receiver on the list, Xavier Legette (7).

Through five games, USC still doesn’t have a definite second man when Smith is double-teamed. Muse, along with Harris and Fenwick, are the best options in those cases.

Grade: C

Defensive line

Until the LSU game, this was a strong unit. Buck J.J. Enagbare was leading the SEC with four sacks (he’s now tied for the lead) and tackle Keir Thomas was quietly having a superb season. Freshman backups Jordan Burch and Tonka Hemingway were flashing enough to know they’d be heavy contributors in the future.

But LSU’s big offensive line overwhelmed USC, and a four-man Gamecock rush that had worked pretty well before then was negated. If runners aren’t slowed in the trenches, the back seven hasn’t proven capable of bringing them down.

Grade: C-

Linebackers

It’s going to be a shame when the SEC’s leading tackler doesn’t earn a spot on the all-SEC first team, but that’s where Ernest Jones will probably find himself. He’s on top of the chart with 55 stops, but the powers-that-be will probably dock him because he’ll be playing for a team with a (most likely) losing record.

Grade: C+

Secondary

There may be an Israel Mukuamu interception at LSU and a National Defensive Player of the Week performance from Jaycee Horn (deservedly), but those are more lighting strikes instead of a steady rain.

John Dixon and Shilo Sanders have played well and the overall pass defense is ranked seventh in the SEC. Overall the spot has been inconsistent.

Grade: C

Special teams

Parker White's field-goal percentage would be much higher if he didn’t keep being sent out to kick 50-yarders that statistics show he does not make. Punter Kai Kroeger has improved from a rough start.

Kicker Mitch Jeter may get benched in favor of White if he can’t get the ball into the end zone on kickoffs. The return game has been either awful or non-existent and the coverage teams, last seen yielding a touchdown on a muffed return, have been equally bad.

Grade: D

Coaching

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been what he’s supposed to be. There’s stability and an identity despite hardly any playmakers, and an ability to adjust after halftime.

Defense continues to be mystifying and if there’s any special-teams coaching, it’s yet to reveal itself with all of the mistakes that have been displayed.

Play-calling and clock management in losses to Tennessee and Florida left many scratching their heads.

Grade: D

Overall

It’s South Carolina football. The Gamecocks win one they were given no chance to win, and lose a couple they had a shot to win. But they're in a spot not many expected, with a win nobody expected. The door to either side of the winning/losing season remains wide open.

Grade: C-