Gamecocks' Mark Kingston knows all eyes will be on USC's hitting next season

COLUMBIA — The problem ended South Carolina's baseball season in a home NCAA Regional.

The solution can’t be judged for a full year, but the Gamecocks' coaching staff knows how crucial it is to find one.

“We’re going to let it breathe a little bit. We’re going to take all summer to put things together and understand what the absolutes are that need to continue and where we can make some adjustments,” coach Mark Kingston said. “It doesn’t happen in a day. We’re going to brainstorm. When it’s all said and done, whatever needs to be improved will be improved.”

The game of numbers can throw plenty at the wall when looking at the Gamecocks’ offensive stat sheet. But why do that when the evidence was on display, game after game?

Nobody needed reminding that USC struck out too much after the Gamecocks whiffed 35 times in their three NCAA Regional games. There was nothing to be gained by mentioning the team’s .246 batting average, one of the program’s lowest marks in 50 years and one that ranked No. 242 among 286 Division I teams, when USC lost two of three one-run games in its final weekend.

It’s not that the Gamecocks were a bad team, they were just in desperate need of three types of hitting: Left-handed, right-handed and pinch. Even with formidable basher Wes Clarke in the middle of the lineup and slugging a nation-leading 23 home runs, there was never a sustained lethality from the offense.

It was more a dream that they would string some hits together and back their superb pitching. But it hardly ever came true.

“Power is a great thing, but power can’t be the only thing,” Kingston said. “You got to have a lot of guys in that lineup that just give you good, tough, grind-it-out at-bats.”

As the season progressed and then ended, forcing (due to COVID-19 restrictions) the Gamecocks to bear the indignity of watching Virginia dogpile on their home field while celebrating a trip to the College World Series, the questions of how to solve the problem rose. It’s extremely hard, when it comes to hitting, to distinguish where the line is between coaching a batter’s approach and the batter having to produce.

“The big thing to me is if you’re going to strike out like you do in the game, what needed to come along with it for us was a little bit higher on-base percentage. We had to walk that fine line of being aggressive but also, are we swinging too much?” Kingston said. “That’s something we bounced back and forth throughout the year. We didn’t want to fall behind in the count but sometimes when you're over-aggressive and put balls in play, your on-base percentage goes down because maybe you’re swinging at balls that weren’t actually hitters’ pitches.”

There have been no staff changes. And there was an eye on the trends of teams still playing in the CWS, all the way up to the major leagues, where there is an abundance of pitching dominance.

Yet USC could have been much, much better swinging the bats, and Kingston said that. Now he’s tasked with getting the Gamecocks to do that, and with a rebuilt lineup.

George Callil (senior) and Brennan Milone (transfer) are gone. Brady Allen, Clarke and Josiah Sightler are likely to be drafted. Kingston and hitting coach Stuart Lake will welcome a bountiful crop of newcomers during the summer, begin tinkering with a potential lineup and see what they can do to help those batters.

The failures of 2021 will be judged hand-in-hand with the approach to 2022.

“What did we do? What kind of adjustments could have been made?” Kingston said. “There’s not one secret pill you take and all of a sudden everybody’s a .380 hitter with a .450 on-base percentage. It’s how you practice, it’s how you look at video. We’ll continue to evaluate everything we do.

“Hitters always need to make adjustments, coaches always need to make adjustments and we’ll continue to look at and tweak things that we think need to be tweaked. In all areas.”