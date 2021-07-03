Gamecocks' Luke Doty spending summer preparing for all sides of being QB1

COLUMBIA — He’s stayed on his workouts, an average day at the operations building lasting from 5:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Even on break, as the coaching staff grabs some R and R after a thrilling but exhausting month of camps and recruiting, Luke Doty hasn’t relaxed, calling the South Carolina teammates who are scattered around Doty’s native Myrtle Beach and inviting them to work out at Doug Shaw Stadium, where Doty started his journey to become the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback.
That’s the work required to remain where he is: Clear-cut QB1 exiting spring practice. That’s the want-to he’s always shown, from getting a Division I offer as an eighth-grader to not being a full-time starter until his junior season at Myrtle Beach to being named the state's “Mr. Football” as a senior.
“He’s definitely more vocal now. Last year he was a younger person,” said right tackle Dylan Wonnum, who saw Doty take over at QB at halftime of USC’s third-to-last game last year. “I feel like he’s getting more comfortable, which means you can get more vocal. I’ve seen a lot of improvement from Luke.”
Doty is doing all he can to be in tip-top shape once Aug. 5 comes and the Gamecocks report for preseason camp. The physical attributes are being tweaked and goaded toward the best they can be every day of the summer.
Yet playing quarterback is only part of it. Luke Doty is about to be The Quarterback.
That’s when his name will always first come up when discussing USC’s strengths and weaknesses, and in today’s age of Tweet first and think much later, the weaknesses will get far more attention than the strengths. It’s part of the gig, the adulation since it’s probably going to be his number 4 on those jerseys they sell in the bookstore, and the lightning rod for criticism every time the Gamecocks have the audacity to lose a game.
“All that stuff is just noise. I don’t think it’s anything that us as players need to prepare for,” Doty dismissed during the spring. “There’s going to be ups and down through the season, and I think that comes with tuning out the noise.”
He already has some clues on how to handle it, with a sparse social media profile and a framed motto on his family’s fireplace, advising “The Lion does not concern himself with the opinions of Sheep.”
Doty parlayed those words when he was the target of some post-spring comments from the Gamecocks’ perpetually frustrated fan base, after backup Jason Brown had better numbers in the spring game than Doty did.
Yes, the offense produced more with Brown under center, but it was a meaningless scrimmage, with over 20 regulars not playing, where Doty was told not to run (a specialty). Coach Shane Beamer left no doubt afterward when he said that Doty was the No. 1 guy, but that still created some consternation and keyboard-clicking among those who just can’t wait until USC makes a decision with which they disagree.
Just ask Collin Hill, last year’s starter until halftime of the Missouri game, when he was benched in favor of Doty. His season began well but quickly spiraled downward; he could have played better but it wasn’t his fault his receivers’ hands turned to stone and that he hardly ever chose to run on a knee thrice recovered from a torn ACL.
“Fans are going to be fans. I’ve learned that through the years, for sure,” said Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson, also a former prep quarterback. “But Luke’s a kid that’s always had blinders on.
“Even in the seventh grade, he was always looking forward — next play, next game, next series. Playing that position, with the ball in your hand every snap, the margin of error can be great at times. Luke, he’s a guy that’s going to learn from his mistakes. He’s always wanting to be great at his next chance.”
Doty was barely home for spring break before he called Wilson, asking if he could come work out at the Myrtle Beach weight room.
Same for summer break, Wilson said.
Each came with a 7:30 a.m. start, sleeping in never a consideration. With the familiar buzz cut back on top, replacing the golden curls he let sprout throughout last season, Doty has filled out and keeps adding to it, his goal to sail through the 12-game crucible of a full SEC season.
Clad in the new green quarterback jerseys during spring practice — fitting, as it’s just a shade off of the togs he wore at Myrtle Beach — Doty saw the carousel slow. He was ready for the chance he got last year, but he was thrust into a situation where the Gamecocks had just fired their head coach.
There was no saving that team. Not then.
Now?
“I’m definitely pretty comfortable with it. It’s crazy how much difference a year will make, as far as your understanding of concepts, your understanding of where the defense is going and how they’re playing,” he said. “Obviously I think I’ve got a lot more to learn. Everything’s just starting to click.”
His coaches and teammates have noticed.
“He’s an amazing leader for our team. You know what you’re going to get, energy level-wise, every day,” receiver Trey Adkins said. “The whole offense rallies behind him. I think he’s going to take us far.”
The real test will start on Sept. 4 when Eastern Illinois visits, topping another test that came last year when then-interim head coach Mike Bobo told Doty he was taking over at quarterback.
“I don’t really feel like he had wide eyes. He trusted in us,” Wonnum said. “We always told him we had his back. He’s going to trust us, we trust him.”
Doty continues to earn it with his offseason workouts. He’ll ultimately be judged on what happens on Sept. 4 and afterward, but his devotion to the job before he gets there has already loudly spoken.