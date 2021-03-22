SAN ANTONIO — She got the ball on the baseline and slid into position, knowing it was coming. The Mercer Bears’ front line, no cubs at 6-foot-2, 6-0 and 6-0 and having spent the last week hearing “don’t let ’em inside,” surrounded South Carolina’s Victaria Saxton as each of her palms gripped the ball.

Saxton sturdily let her back take the contact as she slightly leaned, then kept both hands on the ball as she raised it, aiming for a spot just below the shot clock through the fingers trying to deny her. The shot slipped off the glass and through the basket for a 2-0 Gamecocks lead.

Next possession, repeat. 4-0 Gamecocks.

“Honestly, just I had to focus, make sure I hit it high off the glass,” Saxton said after USC's 79-53 first-round NCAA Tournament win, where she matched a career-high with 20 points. “That’s it — focus.”

The performance triggered two thoughts.

First, as bad as the Gamecocks have been at hitting layups this year, Saxton’s two makes on her first two tries perhaps signaled that a new day has dawned, and at no better time.

And, Saxton has started every game but one this year, averaging 9.1 points and just under six rebounds per game. Why does nobody talk about her more than they do?

“V is V. V plays the unsung hero for us, time and time again. She’s one that you need players like her,” coach Dawn Staley said. “She doesn’t like the spotlight, but the contributions she gives us are highlighted throughout the stat sheet, and I like the role she plays for us.”

The Gamecocks expectedly looked a little rusty to start the tournament after not playing for two weeks, but Saxton’s early success helped loosen the shackles of the rest of the team. A bad stretch in the second quarter as Staley tried to get a smaller, quicker lineup some minutes led to a Mercer rally; she called timeout and subbed in All-American Aliyah Boston and backup center Laeticia Amihere around Saxton.

The trio combined for 51 points and 32 rebounds as the lead was restored to 11 at halftime, then became the projected rout. The Gamecocks bounced into a March 23 matchup against eighth-seed Oregon State with a Sweet 16 berth on the line.

Saxton began it. And true to form, didn’t need any of the accolades.

She was asked after the game if she feels underrated.

“No, I definitely don’t,” she said. “I’m proud of Zia (Cooke) and Aliyah and (Destanni Henderson) and everybody else on this team. I want them to continue doing what they’re doing, so we can keep pushing forward.”

Staley chimed in.

“Victaria just concentrated and focused on making layups. She actually is part of the group in which we just falter when it comes to making layups,” she said. “I thought she did a great job of concentrating today, and she did it at a time in which we needed her to do it the most.”

Another time and opportunity awaits on March 23.