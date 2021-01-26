COLUMBIA — The greatest moment in program history was the result of five years of building. When the South Carolina men's basketball team crashed into the 2017 Final Four, it was because Frank Martin had patiently poked, prodded and pulled the Gamecocks from the mess he inherited.

No realistic fan expected another Final Four run the very next year, not after the Gamecocks lost 75 percent of their scoring and many of the players that got them there. It was going to take time to build again.

But it's four years later, and the building is on shaky ground. Nobody wants to hear Martin decry his team’s lack of leadership and identity, even when the Gamecocks have been hit by COVID-19 harder than any other team in America, yet that’s where USC sits after a 109-86 embarrassment to Auburn on Saturday. The Gamecocks are 3-5 and the NCAA Tournament is as far away as it was during Martin’s first three seasons at USC.

The tournament is the goal of every team, and the judging line for Power-5 teams. There are reasons, not excuses, for why Martin’s teams have only reached one in his previous eight seasons at USC.

Yet this season, even in the year of COVID, is creating uncomfortable questions. Especially when Martin himself is answering them.

“The confusing thing about this team is we got a lot of guys that have been through that already. We shouldn’t have gone on rewind to start from scratch again,” he said. “When a coach is trying to build an identity on a team, you got zero chance to win games. Zero.”

Definitely not a confidence-booster as USC tries to break a three-game losing streak against Georgia on Wednesday. Nor was ace scorer A.J. Lawson confirming what was apparent against Auburn.

“Effort-wise, we didn’t give it as much as we got,” Lawson said.

COVID has definitely had an effect. The three pauses the Gamecocks had cost them seven games and limited them to six practices over seven weeks. There simply hasn’t been enough time to install all of Martin’s defensive principles, nor find what this team is best at and design game plans around that.

USC did get a full preseason practice but those are used to shake the offseason rust, get conditioned and then they can fine-tune throughout the season. The Gamecocks played three games, then paused, which sapped their conditioning. Then when they returned, they were missing key players (Keyshawn Bryant, Alanzo Frink, Jalyn McCreary) and had to readjust to account for those absences.

Bryant has returned and been marvelous. McCreary returned for a Jan. 6 game against Texas A&M, has been absent since but is expected to play Wednesday. Frink, who hasn't played since Dec. 5, was announced on Tuesday to be out for the rest of the year due to medical reasons.

“We haven’t had the time to become who we need to be as a team, and me as a coach, I haven’t had the chance to break bad habits through practice,” said Martin, whose second bout with COVID left him lethargic and without his usual energy at practice. “It’s like AAU ball right now, what we’re trying to do.”

The Gamecocks are never going to have the singular talents to freelance on the court and try to outscore the opponent, as AAU teams do. Their previous identity was built on defense and toughness.

Those are problems that can be fixed with full stretches of practices and games, not eight games by late January when every other major-conference team in the country except DePaul has played at least 10 games.

“If I get tough on them, everyone wants to know why Frank is so mean and so bad and such a bad human being. All you guys that read chat rooms, that’s what you’re going to be reading if I got to revert to what I tried to do when I first got here, to fix this program that had no identity. And right now, we’re a team without an identity,” Martin said. “Right now, we got no leadership. We’re just there. In life, there’s nothing worse than just being there.”

The Gamecocks are there. They have 14 remaining games to show why Martin was so excited about this team before COVID hit, and to prove they’ve only stalled construction, not torn down the building.