Gamecocks let upset chance slip away against No. 16 Tennessee

COLUMBIA — Ernest Jones saw it. Clear as day, he saw it.
But he wasn’t right on the play, and the guy who was, he thinks, was concentrating too hard on his assignment to hear it.
Both heard the agonized howl from punt returner Jammie Robinson, the man who screamed “Poison!” as he saw the bouncing punt about to collide with the back leg of unsuspecting teammate Cam Smith, and the anguished sigh from the Williams-Brice Stadium crowd as South Carolina let another one slip away to No. 16 Tennessee on Saturday, 31-27.
“I seen the poison call,” Jones said, shaking his head. “He was in the heat of the moment, he was blocking … I see if he didn’t hear it and the ball hit him.”
The mishap gave the ball back to the Volunteers (1-0, 1-0 SEC) with 89 seconds to play after the Gamecocks had just forced a punt and given themselves a last chance to win. It would have been tough, with no timeouts and 80 yards to go, but they would have had a shot.
Instead, they again shot themselves in the foot. After rallying from a mostly stagnant offensive first half, after their defense settled down, after giving themselves another chance, they threw it away.
It’s become a habit under coach Will Muschamp, who opened his fifth season at USC with his second straight season-opening loss. The Gamecocks (0-1, 0-1) are now 2-15 against the Top 25 under him.
“We should have had an opportunity with 1:29 to go, to have an opportunity to go win the game,” Muschamp said. “No one play lost us the game.”
But the game was lost, which created more questions about the program’s direction under his guidance. The pandemic-affected season seems to leave his job on solid ground, but he’s 26-26 since he took over and 6-12 in his last 18 games.
What went right
The new-look offense under new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo righted itself after a magnificent start and a severe dip. USC marched 75 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown on its first drive, then had 50 yards the rest of the half.
“We kind of just came out and punched them in the mouth and had a great opportunity after the whole punt-bobble thing,” new quarterback Collin Hill said. “And didn’t capitalize on that, and kind of just stalled out the rest of the half.”
Hill was 25-39 for 290 yards and a touchdown, but also had a tipped ball intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Flinging passes to favorite target Shi Smith (10 times for 140 yards), Hill regrouped in the second half and the offense finished with 379 yards.
Jones again led the defense with 11 tackles while J.J. Enagbare shook off a foolish personal foul to finish with nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. After the Volunteers took a 21-7 lead in the third quarter, the Gamecocks’ defense gave the offense a chance to get back in the game.
USC had nobody miss the game due to coronavirus testing. The Gamecocks had a couple of injuries to starting cornerback Israel Mukuamu and starting linebacker Sherrod Greene, but neither is expected to be serious.
What went wrong
“It happens. Stuff like that happens,” Enagbare said of the punt miscue.
It does, and was avoidable, much like many of the Gamecocks’ other mistakes.
The pick-six Hill threw was behind Smith and under pressure. Smith tried to make a play on it but wound up popping the ball in the air just in reach of linebacker Henry To’o To’o.
After scoring on its first possession, Tennessee flubbed a punt and USC had excellent field position. One choice would have been to be aggressive and throw to the end zone, trying for more momentum.
The Gamecocks instead kept the ball on the ground, losing three yards, before Hill threw incomplete while his line committed a holding penalty. It wound up being a punt.
USC allowed a touchdown in four plays after tying the game at 24. Smith fell down trying to cover Josh Palmer into the end zone and nobody covered Brandon Johnson the play before, when he galloped 33 yards on a catch-and-run.
Turning point
Down 31-24 with 3:16 to go, USC faced a fourth-and-12 from Tennessee’s 28 (Nick Muse let a wide-open pass glance off his hands on second down, where he had a bead on the end zone). Muschamp elected to kick a field goal.
“If it would have been less than fourth-and-12, I probably would have (gone for it),” Muschamp said. “We had three timeouts. We got the ball back with 1:29 with our offense, and I felt very comfortable with that.”
The Gamecocks stood to get the ball back but burned all of their timeouts to get to that point. It ended up being moot when the punt hit Smith’s leg.
Looking ahead
The Gamecocks kick off at noon next Saturday at Florida. The Gators, ranked fifth this week before shelling Ole Miss 51-35, are sure to rise in the rankings after third-ranked Oklahoma lost to Kansas State.