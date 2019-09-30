South Carolina will play No. 3 Georgia at noon on Oct. 12 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., the SEC announced Monday. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The kickoff for No. 2 Clemson's home game against Florida State on Oct. 12 will be either 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC. The kickoff time will be finalized after this weekend's games.

USC and Clemson are off this week, the first of two bye weeks this season for each team. USC (2-3, 1-2 SEC) beat Kentucky, 24-7, last week to notch its first SEC win.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) topped North Carolina, 21-20, after the Tigers stopped the Tar Heels on a two-point conversion with just over a minute to play.

Despite winning, the close call cost the Tigers their No. 1 spot in the Top 25 rankings.