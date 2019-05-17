COLUMBIA — South Carolina has its big man.
The Gamecocks answered the question of “Who’s going to rebound?” with the Friday commitment of Micaiah Henry, a 6-9, 235-pound center from Tennessee Tech. A graduate transfer, Henry is immediately eligible.
Henry will fill the scholarship vacated by the transfer of Felipe Haase (Mercer) and give USC a lot of help at an important position. When Haase left, USC had one low-post upperclassman who could rebound (Maik Kotsar, who averaged 4.7 boards last season).
Otherwise it was counting on slashing forward Keyshawn Bryant (3.8), two-guard Justin Minaya (5.6 in just five games last year), stocky Alanzo Frink (1.8) or freshmen Wildens Leveque and/or Jalyn McCreary.
Henry fills the need. He averaged 4.7 rebounds per game last year to go with 9.7 points and won’t be pushed around in the paint.
A finance major who played at Columbia High in Decatur, Ga., before Tennessee Tech, Henry was said to have been impressed with USC’s renowned business school. He picked the Gamecocks over Lamar and Virginia Tech.