COLUMBIA — Will Muschamp always said he could recruit.
After the Gamecocks' coach convinced one of the nation’s best prospects to turn down Clemson, LSU, Georgia and Alabama to commit to his South Carolina team coming off a 4-8 season, there was no doubt about it.
USC's next recruiting class received a tremendous topper Wednesday when defensive end Jordan Burch, the No. 5 prospect in the nation, committed to USC. The coveted prospect, who kept his recruiting under wraps throughout his entire senior season at Columbia's Hammond School, became the highest-rated recruit under Muschamp and the most publicized for the program since Jadeveon Clowney snugged a USC ballcap on his head in 2011.
The 6-5, 275-pound recruit did not send in his national letter-of-intent on Wednesday, though, so Muschamp could not discuss him due to NCAA rules. As he has during the past year, Burch also declined all interview requests.
Neither Muschamp nor Burch’s current or future teammates seemed concerned about the letter not arriving, the same as four others from other recruits that have verbally committed.
“No, absolutely (no worries),” Muschamp said. “Excited about them.”
The December signing period lasts through Friday.
The commitment gave Muschamp’s program five shots of adrenaline, one for every star by Burch’s name on every recruiting service. Burch pledging to the Gamecocks just three weeks after concluding a miserable season is nearly the biggest win Muschamp has had in four years.
A prized get from Hammond, where he played with fellow USC commit Alex “Boogie” Huntley and Muschamp’s son, Jackson, Burch has been marked for superstardom since he first knotted his cleats. Last week was full of so many predictions and “insider” views that it was difficult to place Burch anywhere.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables attended Burch’s Wednesday basketball game last week, with Georgia coach Kirby Smart doing the same on Thursday. LSU coach Ed Orgeron was in Columbia Friday to speak with Burch, before Burch visited Georgia over the weekend.
He never officially visited USC but was always around, attending games.
“There was some thought about going out of state, but then I came to the conclusion that this was the place for me,” Burch said during his televised commitment. “(Muschamp’s) a good coach and I see that the program is rebuilding. It’s one reason why I’m going there. He’s got a good plan for me and I respect him.”
Playing for Gamecock alum Erik Kimrey, Burch was able to play numerous positions at Hammond and exceeded expectations at all. Huntley, who also didn’t sign Wednesday (he remains fully committed and will sign in February), offered his recruiting take on his once and future teammate.
“Somebody that’s willing to learn, willing to do it, and a competitor. It means everything, really, knowing I have a brother to come in there with me,” Huntley said. “I always talked to him, ‘What we did in high school, let’s do it somewhere else.’”
Burch was the second five-star to pick USC Wednesday, as running back MarShawn Lloyd from Middletown, Del., turned his long-standing verbal commitment into a signature. Lloyd never strayed from USC despite the struggles of last season and the social-media viciousness directed toward Muschamp, giving the Gamecocks their tailback of the future.
“All these guys other than two committed before the season started, and never wavered,” Muschamp said, also remarking that some of USC’s “lovely competitors” made December very interesting with what he called negative recruiting.
Ranked 53rd in the country, Lloyd is a 5-9, 206-pound bruiser who averaged over 10 yards per carry for DeMatha Catholic. He commuted four hours per day to attend DeMatha and like Burch, turned down several of the country’s football power brokers to play for USC.
Quarterback Luke Doty of Myrtle Beach also made it official after being a longtime verbal commitment. The No. 85 player in the country, Doty’s stock has been rising for over a year despite him missing almost all of the state playoffs after breaking his thumb.
Doty and Lloyd will enroll at USC in January as part of a group of 10 early enrollees.
South Carolina Signing Class
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (Last school)
Rashad Amos RB 6-0 213 Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek)
Jaheim Bell ATH 6-2 207 Valdosta, Ga. (Valdosta)
Luke Doty QB 6-1 185 Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach)*
O’Donnell Fortune DB 6-1 172 Sumter (Sumter)*
Tonka Hemingway DL 6-2 259 Conway (Conway)
Dominick Hill DB 6-0 188 Orlando (Jones)*
Joey Hunter DB 6-0 197 Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek)
Trai Jones OL 6-2 276 Abbeville (Abbeville)*
Mohamed Kaba LB 6-2 212 Clinton, N.C. (Clinton)*
Vershon Lee OL 6-3 300 Woodbridge, Va. (Freedom)*
MarShawn Lloyd RB 5-9 211 Middletown, Del. (DeMatha Catholic)*
Rico Powers WR 6-1 183 Atlanta (Hapeville Charter)
Makius Scott DL 6-3 306 Gainesville, Ga. (Gainesville)
Eric Shaw TE 6-4 205 Dadeville, Ala. (Reeltown)
Jazston Turnetine OL 6-6 337 Stockbridge, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)*
Tyshawn Wannamaker OL 6-3 347 St. Matthews (Calhoun County)*
Mike Wyman WR 6-2 188 Greensboro, N.C. (Dudley)*
*Early enrollees
The following are verbally committed to USC but have not signed
Jordan Burch DE 6-5 275 Columbia (Hammond)
Alex Huntley DL 6-3 288 Columbia (Hammond)
Mitch Jeter PK 5-11 175 Concord, N.C. (Cannon School)
Kai Kroeger PK 6-3 190 Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest)
Da’Qon Stewart WR 6-2 190 Huntersville, N.C. (North Mecklenburg)
