COLUMBIA — They knew what was coming. Georgia runs a very formulaic offense centered around several dynamic players.

South Carolina's defense knew it had to stay in its gaps and make its tackles when the Bulldogs ran. When Jake Fromm dropped back, its defensive backs had to cover receivers long enough for USC’s linemen to pressure the quarterback.

The Gamecocks played their best defensive game and presto — a 20-17 double-overtime upset, the most talked-about result in college football last week, was delivered. Yet coach Will Muschamp cautioned that the win by itself didn’t mean nearly as much unless the Gamecocks follow it up.

And ninth-ranked Florida won’t be nearly as stick-to-the-script as Georgia was.

“You look back there, if (Emory Jones) is in the game, OK, you’re thinking this, you’re getting a little bit more run, he’s able to throw the ball as well. If (Kyle) Trask is back there, he’s able to run a little bit as well. It’s kind of similar, but they run different plays at quarterback,” USC linebacker Ernest Jones said, referring to Florida's two quarterbacks.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) are preparing for a group of Gators who rotate quarterbacks, a decision made when starter Trask sprained a knee ligament in a win over Auburn two weeks ago. Florida already lost its Game 1 starter, Feleipe Franks, for the year and while Trask is still playing, they’re trying everything possible to keep him upright.

Limiting targets helps. The Gators have begun using redshirt freshman Jones more and more, often rotating the two play to play.

It would seem to be the usual move — Jones on short-yardage rushing plays, Trask for the majority of the passing game — but Muschamp wasn’t buying it.

“There’s quarterback-run game with both guys, Kyle and Emory, and there’s throw game with both guys,” he said. “There’s not a lot of drastic changes as far as what they do offensively when each guy’s in the game, in my opinion.”

But how hard is that to prepare for defensively?

It’s not, according to USC’s defenders. They’ve practiced against three quarterbacks this year, and it’s only been six games.

Jake Bentley was going to stand in the pocket and throw. Ryan Hilinski is mostly a dropback passer but can run a good bit. Dakereon Joyner could look to pass but always has the option of running out of trouble and extending the play.

The Gamecocks have seen all of that since August, and a Hilinski-Joyner tandem since Bentley went down with a broken foot in the season-opener. Adjusting to playing two different quarterbacks is old hat since USC practices against it every day.

“You just understand what their guys like to do. When whichever one comes in, what to expect and things like that,” linebacker T.J. Brunson said. “Just through watching film throughout the week, we’ll have a good feel about that and I think (coordinator Travaris Robinson) will make the right calls. I don’t think that’s a big issue for us.”

Conversely, it’s not a huge issue for Florida's defense when it comes to facing Hilinski and/or Joyner. The Gators practice against Trask and Jones every day.

“It becomes a bigger deal when they run different offenses with both quarterbacks. Then you got to scheme up against what offense they’re going to run with each quarterback in the game,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said. “But if they’re going to run the same offense with both guys in, you got to look at the player’s strengths and you got to prepare for their strengths."

USC will want to lean on the run no matter who’s under center, but also get the ball to playmaking wide receivers Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith. That won’t change in their offensive approach.

For Florida?

The Gators might try a few screen passes from Jones, the runner. They might try a few running or option plays from Trask, the thrower. Either way, USC shouldn't be surprised.

“They don’t change a lot, they really don’t,” Muschamp said. “I just think understanding who’s there in the situation.”

Hilinski update

Muschamp said that Hilinski and Joyner split the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice.

"Yeah, he and Dakereon both practiced and got every rep, so we’re good to go."

While the USC medical staff has not officially cleared Hilinski to play Saturday, Muschamp anticipates no problems.

"They’ll clear him later, but he looked fine today to me, so I think we’re ready to roll," he said.