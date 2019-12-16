Javon Kinlaw recalls a long series of one-on-one battles with John Simpson.

"It's been going on since the 10th grade," the South Carolina defensive tackle said last month of the fierce competition with the Clemson guard. "Then we were roommates at the U.S. Army Game in high school. We've become good friends. A lot of mutual respect."

Now the former Lowcountry standouts are on the same prestigious Associated Press All-America college football team.

Kinlaw, a Goose Creek High School graduate, made the first team. Simpson, a Fort Dorchester High School graduate, made the second team.

Both are projected as early-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

Defending national champion Clemson, on a 28-game win streak, placed three other players on the team: linebacker Isaiah Simmons made the first team, running back Travis Etienne made the second team and safety Tanner Muse the third team.

LSU and Ohio State led the way with three first-team picks apiece.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is the first-team quarterback with Justin Fields of Ohio State on the second team and Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma on the third team.

Burrow, Fields, Hurts and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young were the Heisman finalists.

No. 1 LSU meets No. 4 Oklahoma in one College Football Playoff semifinal (Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) and No. 2 Ohio State plays No. 3 Clemson in the other (Fiesta Bowl).

The full team:

First team

Offense

Quarterback: Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.

Running back: Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin.

Tackles: Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia.

Guards: Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Center: Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end: Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic.

Wide receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.

All-purpose player: Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.

Kicker: Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa.

Defense

Ends: Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.

Tackles: Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.

Linebackers: Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State.

Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties: Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia.

Punter: Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback: Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State.

Running backs: J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.

Tackles: Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa.

Guards: Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.

Center: Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Tight end: Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington.

Wide receivers: DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California.

All-purpose player: Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama.

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

Defense

Ends: A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State.

Tackles: Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri.

Linebackers: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech..

Cornerbacks: Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah.

Safeties: Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU.

Punter: Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M.

Third team

Offense

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs: Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College.

Tackles: Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia.

Guards: Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.

Center: Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.

Tight end: Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State.

Wide receivers: Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota.

All-purpose player: Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State.

Kicker: Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest.

Defense

Ends: Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte.

Tackles: Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma.

Linebackers: Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State.

Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luq Barcoo, senior, San Diego State.

Safeties: Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama.

Punter: Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse.