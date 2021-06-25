Gamecocks' Mark Kingston receives extension; new soccer coach's contract revealed

COLUMBIA — It hasn’t been amazingly successful, but it’s been far from destitute.

Mark Kingston’s four-year tenure as South Carolina's baseball coach has been strong, though, and that’s why he received a two-year contract extension on June 25. Kingston’s new deal runs through the 2025 season with no salary increase.

The contract amendment also changed Kingston’s buyout figures. Originally, USC would have owed Kingston $1.4 million this year, $800,000 next year and $400,000 in the final year if it were to fire him. The extension reverted the contract to the original figures.

USC would owe Kingston $2.2 million if it makes a change after next season, dropping to $1.4 million, then $800,000, then $400,000 for the life of the deal.

Kingston’s buyout totals to the school if he were to leave of his own accord also changed. He would now owe USC $1.4 million if he left after next season (it was $400,000) and $800,000 after the 2023 season (was $200,000). It drops to $400,000 and then $200,000 in the final two years of the deal.

Kingston’s four seasons have featured two NCAA Tournament appearances, his first ending in a Super Regional and the Gamecocks standing one win from the College World Series. His second missed the postseason while the third was squelched after 16 games due to the pandemic.

His six-year, $600,000 per year contract hadn’t been amended since he was hired in June 2017. The Gamecocks are coming off a postseason appearance and went 16-14 in the SEC during one of the strongest seasons the league has ever had.

Yet the season ended with a disappointing 1-2 showing in an NCAA Regional that the Gamecocks hosted, and they had to watch another team (Virginia) clinch a CWS berth at Founders Park. For just this year after COVID-19 raged, the NCAA said that any host site chosen before the NCAA Tournament had to keep that host spot even if the home team wasn’t playing, and USC was stuck holding the bag.

New men’s soccer coach Tony Annan, who replaced the retired Mark Berson, the only coach in program history, received a four-year contract worth $172,854 per year.

Track and field coach Curtis Frye is now the longest-tenured coach on USC’s campus. Entering his 26th season, Frye’s contract was extended one year with no salary increase. Frye is paid $251,572 per year.

Two assistants for Dawn Staley’s powerhouse women’s basketball team were also taken care of on June 25. Associate head coach Lisa Boyer, who has been at Staley’s side for the entirety of Staley’s tenure, was extended one year at $300,000 and assistant coach Jolette Law was extended one year at $275,000.

Boyer and Law, along with assistant coach Fred Chmiel, have been instrumental in helping the Gamecocks sustain their perch among the nation’s elite teams. The three have helped Staley land two No. 1 recruiting classes in the past three years.

As for Staley, whose future was being pondered after the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers approached her last week about interviewing for their vacant head-coaching position, her contract has been in discussion since before the NBA came calling. A new contract was unlikely to happen on June 25 due to the timing, as Staley was in Puerto Rico for most of mid-June coaching Team USA in the AmeriCup, and once she returned she dove headfirst into preparation for coaching Team USA in the Olympics.

Staley has spoken with the Blazers, but said her talk “was the extent of it” and that she was not offered the job.