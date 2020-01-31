COLUMBIA — Brett Kerry is ready to pick up where he left off.

“I feel fantastic. I had the oblique issue in the summer, and in the fall I had an olecranon stress reaction in my elbow. Trainers told me I could have played through it, but they felt it was in the best interest of me health-wise to take off all fall,” South Carolina’s sophomore pitcher said this week. “I feel confident, even though I didn’t get to pitch. I feel the best I’ve felt.”

That’s a heavy sigh of relief for USC. First, for any Gamecock pitcher to say he’s great after nine of them went down during last season’s 28-28 slog that saw USC miss the postseason for the third time in five years.

Second, for the lone returning bright spot of that battered staff being ready to resume the legendary path he blazed as a freshman.

“Legendary” could be considered a little thick except for what Kerry did. Playing for a bad team, he could have shut himself down and saved his performances for the summer, when he could have showed off for the scouts and perused his options.

Instead, he closed both games of the season’s penultimate week, providing the one weekend series victory the Gamecocks needed to avoid the dubious distinction of not winning any of their 10 SEC series. Then he was tabbed to start the season finale at Mississippi State, USC needing a win to clinch a spot in the SEC tournament.

Kerry struck out four over six innings, scattering five hits and two runs as USC topped Mississippi State. Added to his earlier performance at Clemson, where he whiffed seven while holding onto a one-run lead through 10 outs, Kerry was immediately endeared.

Those are the kinds of performances that are cherished in the middle of a lousy season. USC could still crow about its first series win over Clemson in five years. Kerry was just a freshman and the plans were grand for 2020.

They became an afterthought when it was revealed he’d sit for the summer and fall due to a strained oblique muscle and some minor wear to the tip of his elbow. But last week, as USC began its three weeks of preseason scrimmages before the Feb. 14 season-opener, Kid K looked sharp.

“Brett Kerry was Brett Kerry yesterday. It’s in his DNA to throw strikes at a very high level,” coach Mark Kingston said. “He missed all fall and he was out here yesterday like he didn’t skip a beat.”

Kingston, acknowledging that it’s still very early to define his weekend rotation, also said that Carmen Mlodzinski and Kerry were bidding for the top two pitching spots during weekends. Yet Kerry could also be the Gamecocks’ closer after he saved seven games last year while recording 65 strikeouts to 13 walks in 58 innings.

Kerry said he’d do whatever he was asked to do, although if he had a choice, he wants to start.

“Yes,” he said. “I started in high school. That’s what I feel the most comfortable doing.”

As for resuming the path already laid out for him by fans desperate for a return to the glory days of USC baseball (this season marks the 10th anniversary of that magical first national championship), Kerry is trying to stay grounded. It’s easy for him, as he pitched so poorly the fall before his freshman year he was told he had to get better quickly or he wasn’t going to play.

“You don’t want to pay attention to just the positive, because there will be just as much negative,” Kerry said.

He was the positive in a negative season last year. Kerry feels great, and feels great that he'll be able to post two positives this year.

Gamecocks down three pitchers

It's been known since the fall that junior Hayden Lehman would miss the season after having Tommy John surgery, but the Gamecocks lost another pitcher this week. Sophomore Dylan Harley of Summerville will also have Tommy John and miss the season.

Junior left-hander John Gilreath is also not with the team at present as he deals with a personal issue.