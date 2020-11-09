Gamecocks' kickoff time with Missouri set

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's next home game has been set.
The Gamecocks will host Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, the SEC announced on Monday. The game will be televised by SEC Network Alternate.
The Tigers (2-3) were idle last week and host No. 12 Georgia this week. The Gamecocks (2-4) were hammered 48-3 by Texas A&M last week and are at Ole Miss this week.
It's been a hotly contested series since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012, with USC leading 5-3. The all-time series is tied at five because Missouri beat the Gamecocks in the 1979 Hall of Fame Bowl and the 2005 Independence Bowl.
The Gamecocks won the first two SEC matchups in 2012 and 2013, the second a 27-24 double overtime thriller. An injured and illness-ridden Connor Shaw limped off the bench in the fourth quarter with USC trailing by 17-0 and quarterbacked a stunning comeback.
The magic ran out the next year when the Gamecocks coughed up a 20-7 fourth-quarter lead. It was the first of three squandered fourth-quarter leads of at least 13 points during Steve Spurrier's final complete season as coach.
USC fans remember 2014 as "The Kenny Chesney Game," when the country music star was the guest picker on ESPN's "Gameday," the last time USC has hosted it. Many have pointed out that not much has gone right with USC football since he showed up.
Will Muschamp was 3-0 against the Tigers until last year, with the 2018 game also memorable. Backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia, starting for the injured Jake Bentley, engineered a 37-35 win through torrential rain in the second half.
Missouri crushed the Gamecocks 34-14 last year. Then the Tigers hired Eli Drinkwitz to replace coach Barry Odom, after Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 13-1 record.
One of Appalachian's wins was against USC, 20-15.