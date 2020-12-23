Gamecocks' Kevin Harris earns AP first-team All-SEC honor

COLUMBIA — Kevin Harris didn't have to post an incredulous Tweet on Wednesday.
A day after he was snubbed by the SEC coaches by being relegated to the All-SEC second team, Harris was awarded a first-team All-SEC honor by the Associated Press. Harris, who led the SEC in rushing yards through 10 games and only ranks behind Alabama's Najee Harris now (Najee Harris has played one more game), was rated behind Najee Harris and Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller on Tuesday.
"Dangggg," Tweeted Kevin Harris after the coaches' selections.
Harris had an outside shot at becoming the first Gamecock to ever lead the SEC in rushing yards but will not reach it, after the Gamecocks had to pull themselves out of the Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19 issues. The SEC doesn't distinguish between regular-season and postseason rushing totals (a season is a season, no matter how many games it contains) so Najee Harris was always going to have at least two and probably three more games to pad his totals.
Kevin Harris rushed for 1,138 yards this season, the fifth-best total in program history. He scored 15 touchdowns.
Buck pass-rusher J.J. Enagbare was the only other Gamecock on the AP list, earning second-team honors. Enagbare tied for the SEC lead in sacks and forced fumbles.
Enagbare was a first-team selection by the coaches, while Harris and cornerback Jaycee Horn made the second team. Linebacker Mo Kaba and punter Kai Kroeger made the all-freshman team.
The 2020 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 18 sportswriters and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, RJr., Jacksonville, Florida.
RB — u-Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, California.
RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, So., Hinesville, Georgia.
T — u-Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, Sr., Pensacola, Florida.
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Jr., Knoxville, Tennessee.
C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, RSr., Hickory, North Carolina.
G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, Sr., Jackson, Tennessee.
G — Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, Sr., Taccoa, Georgia.
TE — u-Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-4, 225, Jr., Philadelphia.
WR — u-DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Sr, Amite, Louisiana.
WR — Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
All-Purpose — Kadarius Toney, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.
K — Anders Carlson, Auburn, 6-5, 215, Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Defense
DE — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, Sr., Irving, Texas.
DE — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 265, RSo., Irmo, South Carolina.
DT — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia.
DT — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Arlington, Texas.
LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-2, 232, Jr., Frisco, Texas.
LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, RSr., Greenwood, Arkansas.
LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama.
CB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, Jr., Plantation, Florida.
CB — Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Jr., Covington, Georgia.
S — Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, Sr., Riceboro, Georgia.
S — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, RFr., Mansfield, Texas.
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Jr., Norcross, Georgia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, Sr., Manvel, Texas.
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, So., Spring, Texas.
RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204, Fr., LaGrange, Georgia.
T — Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, Sr., Lexington, Kentucky.
T — Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, Sr., Southlake, Texas.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, So., Humble, Texas.
G — Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, RSr., Decatur, Alabama.
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, Sr., Versailles, Kentucky.
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, So., Dickinson, Texas.
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, So., Warren, Arkansas.
WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.
All-Purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi, 5-8, 190, So., Walnut Grove, Mississippi.
K — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, So., McKinney, Texas.
Defense
DE — Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-6, 262, Jr., Lynnwood, Washington.
DE — Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, 6-4, 249, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia.
DT — J.J. Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, Jr., Atlanta.
DT — Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas, 6-3, 317, RSr., Shepherd, Texas.
LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, RSo., Marietta, Georgia.
LB — Willie Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235, Fr., Hampton, Georgia.
LB — Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee, 6-2, 225, So., Sacramento, California.
CB — Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 194, So., Riviera Beach, Florida.
CB — Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-2, 196, Fr., Rancho Cucamonga, California.
S — Smoke Monday, Auburn, 6-2, 196, Jr., Atlanta.
S — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, Fr., Trussville, Alabama.
P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 190, Sr., Perth, Australia.
Coach of the year — Nick Saban, Alabama.
Offensive player of the year — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama.
Defensive player of the year — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama.
Newcomer of the year — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn.