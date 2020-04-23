Gamecocks' Javon Kinlaw, from Goose Creek, picked by 49ers in first round of NFL Draft

COLUMBIA — So many saw this opportunity for Javon Kinlaw, but he had to trust himself before it could become reality.

It’s here.

Kinlaw was the 14th player selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday by the San Francisco 49ers, completing his journey from a homeless child on the streets of Washington, D.C., to a multi-millionaire professional football player. Kinlaw’s contract will be finalized in the coming days, but last year’s 14th pick, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom, signed a four-year, $14.6 million deal, including an $8.6 million signing bonus.

Kinlaw also signed an endorsement deal with Gillette just before the draft.

The 6-6, 310-pound defensive lineman was once a teenager who took a Greyhound bus from Washington to Goose Creek, seeking a fresh start. He turned into an All-American at South Carolina, and an addition to an exclusive club.

Kinlaw is the 14th first-round NFL Draft pick from USC in its history. He is the first since Hayden Hurst went to Baltimore with the 25th pick in 2018.

“I think in life, sometimes a young man just needs an opportunity, just needs somebody to believe in him,” USC coach Will Muschamp said of Kinlaw. “It’s an unbelievable story, really, it is. That’s a young man who’s been put in some tough situations and continued to fight, to persevere. He’s an example to us all.”

Muschamp got through to Kinlaw at Goose Creek, when he was an all-world talent but lacked the discipline and grades to play college ball. Muschamp placed him at Jones (Miss.) College for a year of football and a chance to improve his academics, and Kinlaw then came to USC.

Starting 10 of 13 games in 2017 while losing 40 pounds and refining his body, Kinlaw transformed himself into an all-SEC player in three seasons. He was a team captain in 2019 and an Associated Press first-team All-American after recording 35 tackles, six sacks, blocking one kick and recovering two fumbles.

He was the second defensive tackle drafted on Thursday, following Auburn’s Derrick Brown. He will be a teammate of USC alum Deebo Samuel in San Francisco, and join a team that reached the Super Bowl last season.

“Coach Muschamp, and all the rest of the coaches, they never left me out to dry. If I ever had a problem, I could talk with any coach,” Kinlaw said at the NFL Combine. “And my teammates, they all believed in me, even some times where I didn’t believe in myself.”

Day 2 of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and include Rounds 2-3. USC receiver Bryan Edwards could be picked.