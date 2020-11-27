Gamecocks interview Shane Beamer as search continues for head football coach

COLUMBIA — South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner was back on the coaching-search trail Friday, flying to an undisclosed location to interview football head coach candidates, a USC athletic department source confirmed.

One of those interviews was with Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer, a USC assistant from 2007-10 who reportedly is very interested in the job.

Another source close to the situation confirmed that “USC was coming to Beamer” on Friday.

Beamer, 43, is the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and coached on the staffs of his father, Steve Spurrier at USC and Tennessee’s Phillip Fulmer. While Beamer has a natural connection with the job after being born in Charleston and working under Spurrier, he has never been a head coach or an offensive/defensive coordinator.

Should he get the job, Beamer would be judged on the hires he would make on his staff. Yet sources have told The Post and Courier that Beamer would be prepared to immediately get started on filling the crucial offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

The Post and Courier has previously reported that Tanner wants to have a decision made by Dec. 5, the same day the Gamecocks end their regular season at Kentucky. That would give the new coach an 11-day jump on corralling the rest of the scattered recruiting class before the early signing period begins on Dec. 16.

The Gamecocks have already lost six commitments from the class after coach Will Muschamp was fired on Nov. 15 with a record of 28-30. Two, Trenilyas Tatum and Jayden Johnson, have already committed to other schools.

Beamer had an off week after Oklahoma’s game at West Virginia on Saturday was postponed due to the Sooners pausing team activities after COVID-19 testing.

“Shane’s got a good way about him. Does a great job with the kids and has been fantastic,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said on last week’s Big 12 coaches teleconference. “Certainly will be excited for him and any of our other coaches when they get that chance to be a head coach because those just don’t come around very often.”

The Post and Courier previously reported that Tanner has already interviewed Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is believed to be a strong candidate for the job, but a face-to-face interview at this point may be difficult.

Napier tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 17 and has been isolated since, and USC president Bob Caslen, who is also involved with the search, tested positive on Nov. 23.

Video conferencing would eliminate the need for a face-to-face interview with any candidate, though, should Tanner and Caslen wish to do so.