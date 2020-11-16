COLUMBIA — Mike Bobo is back as a head coach less than one year after his first stint ended with him being fired at Colorado State. Being South Carolina’s interim head coach for the next three games is a second chance, an opportunity to burnish credentials in the relentlessly frenetic world of college football coaching.

It isn’t about that, Bobo said Monday. He was feeling guilt and remorse for what happened Sunday, while at the same time devising a plan to regroup a shattered football team.

“It hurt. But it’s life,” Bobo said. “We’re focused on these next three games, trying to turn it around, get a win.”

Bobo was suddenly handed the reins to the Gamecocks’ football program Sunday evening after Will Muschamp was fired, and less than a full day later, still seemed stunned. He is prepared for the gig, after being Colorado State’s head coach for five years, but he was sorry to have to get it under these circumstances.

“My biggest job is morale. To get these guys ready to play and ready to play for South Carolina,” he said. “I felt like I let coach Muschamp down. That’s what upset me.”

Hired to rejuvenate the Gamecocks’ dormant offense, Bobo’s first season has been up and down. They’ve scored some points, seen Kevin Harris emerge as a dominant running back and won two games.

But Collin Hill has been erratic at quarterback, there have been no receivers developed other than Shi Smith and the offensive line has been overwhelmed at times by stronger defenses. It’s why Bobo, when told he was getting the job, apologized to Muschamp for the situation.

“Will is the main reason I chose South Carolina. It was a tough time yesterday,” Bobo said. “We lost our coach, we lost our leader, a lot of us coaches lost a friend and a father figure to a lot of those players. It will be a tough time going forward. It’s also an opportunity to come together closer than we were.”

Monday was a day of change. Bobo and his coaches coordinated their plans while the players had a second straight day off of practice. That was to get them to process what’s happened and realize there are still goals that can be obtained.

“You want guys to have fun, and there’s nothing more fun than winning,” athletics director Ray Tanner said.

Tanner also expressed his regret for having to fire Muschamp, as he’s been an exemplary coach in many areas. He just wasn’t in the one area where he needed to be.

“At the end of the day, the expectation to win games came up short,” Tanner said. “It’s a matter of we need to win more games.”

Tanner also spoke of some of the particulars. Muschamp’s hefty buyout (an estimated $13.7 million with the added cost of firing him with three games to go) could be negotiated down as a matter of mutual agreement. Those discussions will continue.

Tanner also wants a new coach in place by Dec. 16, the first day of the early signing period. That may be tricky as the SEC announced Dec. 19 as a makeup date for COVID-affected games.

The Gamecocks haven’t had to deal with COVID cancellations. But their next opponent, Missouri, called off its game with Georgia last week.

As of now, USC and Missouri are confident Saturday’s game will be played as scheduled (7:30 p.m., SEC Network). USC will take the field under an interim head coach while in the early stages of hiring a permanent coach, one that can rejuvenate its fan base.

“I want to get back to the day where I have to call to get the best route to get to the stadium to avoid traffic,” Tanner said. “You want a team that excites our fan base. They’re very important to us, and our donors.”

Shaw elevated

Connor Shaw, the Gamecocks’ all-time winningest quarterback who was serving as the team’s director of football student-athlete development, has been elevated to assistant coach.

He will help with quarterbacks. Bobo, the team’s quarterbacks coach, can’t spend as much time as he likes in the position room now that he’s interim head coach.

Kickoff time set for Georgia

The Gamecocks will kick off against Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. The game will be carried by SEC Network.