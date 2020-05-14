Gamecocks' incoming freshman receiver from Rock Hill can't wait to prove his worth

ROCK HILL — No, it isn’t easy. Telling a high school kid he can’t see his friends, can’t compete in track and field his senior season and can’t attend his prom borders on cruelty — to say nothing of stealing mom’s chance to see her son walk across the graduation stage.

But it’s the world of coronavirus, and Ger-Cari Caldwell understands. He’s also never been the kind of person or player to accept an excuse.

“It’s really frustrating. I was working out at the school at 6 (a.m.) and then in the afternoon, but this messed that up,” Caldwell said. “Now I’m working out at my house, I have a weight set in the garage, doing some speed and agility work and running.

“I’m going to be ready that first day. It’s going to be a day to remember, especially after all this. It will be a good day, that first day.”

That will be the day when Caldwell, a late add to South Carolina’s recruiting class, can finally arrive in Columbia. That will be the day when the lanky receiver from Rock Hill’s Northwestern High can really start showing why the Gamecocks began talking to him, saying what he already knew.

Bryan Edwards, by numbers the best receiver in school history, is gone. USC returns slot man Shi Smith but the number of available receiver spots is as wide open as every receiver hopes to be.

The brother of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Anthony Johnson and the nephew of USC great Tony Watkins, Caldwell has the bloodline of a star. He plans on parlaying that into an immediate impact.

“I look at it, as soon as I step in the door I have the same opportunity as everyone else,” he said.

He was all set to go to East Carolina when other colleges began contacting him late in his senior year. The Trojans, hamstrung by injured quarterbacks, couldn’t get the ball to him and he dropped from 30-plus catches as a junior to 13.

“He didn’t complain, he didn’t whine and didn’t leave,” said Northwestern coach Page Wofford, a Stratford High alum and veteran of several Lowcountry coaching staffs. “It’s never a factor for him. On the field he’s going to give you his all, and he’ll do the same if he’s on the sideline.”

USC assistant Bobby Bentley began visiting Caldwell while Chris Weinke (Tennessee) and Kevin Higgins (Wake Forest, former head coach at The Citadel) did the same. Caldwell also visited Baylor, where he heard a similar pitch.

Caldwell committed to East Carolina when he really didn’t have another option. He would be doing himself a disservice if he didn’t at least look around one more time.

By the time the February signing day arrived, he was sure. He would tell ECU he appreciated its offer, but he was going to go somewhere else. The wool beanie with the USC logo he donned at Northwestern’s ceremony cinched it.

Basketball season ended and Caldwell was just getting into track shape, doing jumps in his first three meets (two firsts in the long jump, a first and second in the high jump) while he prepared to graduate and enroll at USC the first week of June. The pandemic wrecked those plans and sent everyone into a world of wondering.

What to do? When to come to college? Will there even be a season?

The questions loom but Caldwell is doing his best not to think about them. He’s using the downtime to prepare.

Work out at 6 a.m., eat, run, study. Work out again in the afternoon, eat, an evening run, more studying.

Always keeping his eye on his goal, a trait he credits his mother, Demetria Caldwell, for giving him. It’s not enough just to earn a scholarship to a Power-5 SEC football program.

He wants to play, and star.

“I trust Ger-Cari to do what he needs to do. That’s how he was raised, how he’s been since I’ve known him,” Wofford said. “I said it since the beginning — he’s a character guy.”

Caldwell is set to participate in whatever graduation ceremony Northwestern can have and get to USC as soon as possible. He’s hoping the training he’s doing at home will give him a boost that perhaps other players don’t have right now.

Wofford said that Caldwell’s attitude is the same on the sideline as it is on the field, but Caldwell doesn’t plan to prove it on the sideline.