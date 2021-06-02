Gamecocks hoping their bats will awaken in home NCAA Regional

COLUMBIA — Numbers often tell the story. But even in a game full of them, they don’t always present the full picture.

When it comes to South Carolina hitting the baseball, the statistics correctly demonstrate the futility of the past six weeks.

It was on display last week in the SEC Tournament. Josiah Sightler led off the Gamecocks’ half of the second inning with a double against Alabama. Braylen Wimmer’s groundout moved Sightler to third to bring up the hulking David Mendham, known to spray a few pills around the outfield, and behind him was Colin Burgess, who almost always hits the ball hard.

Mendham struck out. Burgess popped foul.

Alabama scored six runs in the top of the third. The Gamecocks lost, 9-3.

“We had a chance to score there. If anyone’s on the mound, we can get a ground ball and score the guy on third base,” said an exasperated Wes Clarke, who has 22 home runs and a .275 batting average. “We’re good. We know we’re good. We just need to capitalize.”

Some version of “capitalizing” or “executing” has been mentioned since the season’s midpoint. The Gamecocks (33-21) faced the toughest part of a vicious schedule the past six weeks, taking on two of the country’s top three national seeds in the NCAA Tournament, with the seventh seed thrown in for good measure.

They came through it with a record and RPI strong enough to host an NCAA Regional (an 8,200-seat stadium and the promise of most of it being filled this weekend didn’t hurt, either). And to be clear, the Gamecocks have the pitching to win their NCAA Regional, a Super Regional and stay for a while at the College World Series.

But how many 1-0 games are they going to win? And who’s going to supply the one run?

“We had the guy at second base, Wimmer did a tremendous job of fighting with two strikes and getting our guy to third. The job of the next guy is to get him in,” coach Mark Kingston said. “There was a hanging breaking ball on the first pitch that we talk about all the time, put the ball in play, get the run in. And we didn’t do it.”

The Gamecocks' team batting average has dipped to .250 with no everyday player hitting above .287. They leave more than seven runners on base per game.

It isn’t a question of getting them on base, and getting them in scoring position hasn’t been that big of an obstacle.

Getting them home has been harder than explaining the infield fly rule to a koala. The Gamecocks don’t necessarily play for the big inning or three-run home run, but have proven adept at each.

What they’ve struggled to do all season is get a run or two around the big inning. As they prepare to start the postseason, it’s still on their mind.

“We’re going to look to keep hitting the ball hard and having better at-bats, not striking out as much,” said Andrew Eyster, USC’s leading hitter, clutch hitter and whiffer (a team-high 70 strikeouts). “That’s going to be the main thing this weekend.”

The relief is the Gamecocks won’t be facing anything like the teams they’ve faced the past six weeks. The SEC is always elite and this year had arguably the best top-to-bottom season in its history, judging from the teams that made the postseason.

Yet Kingston expressed concern about facing Virginia left-hander Andrew Abbott, whom Kingston knows through his association with the U.S. national team. Abbott, who hasn’t given up an earned run in his last five appearances, will start against the Gamecocks.

“It’s going to be a completely different story once we get to regionals. We do get people on base but we have trouble scoring them right now,” Clarke said. “It doesn’t matter, really, who we’re facing. It comes from us. We need to get our jobs done and get it done early.”