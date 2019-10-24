COLUMBIA — Ryan Hilinski saw exactly what he wanted.

There was Bryan Edwards, the sure-handed senior on track to leave South Carolina with every notable receiving record. Edwards had just broken away from Florida defensive back Marco Wilson and was sprinting down the right sideline inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

Hilinski uncorked that beautiful spiral and Edwards was where he was supposed to be, a step in front of Wilson. The ball hit its downward trajectory and Edwards deployed those leather-snaring magnets encased in white gloves. It was going to be a 17-10 Gamecocks' lead just before halftime, it’s a touch …

Incomplete. Maybe a yard too far in front. A little more air under it, that’s six points. It happens.

It’s happened to Hilinski far too often lately, leaving USC with a quandary as it prepares to head to Tennessee for a game Saturday.

“We've got to hit some of the vertical balls down the field. We've tried to stretch the field vertically,” a distressed coach Will Muschamp said. “We tried to create some one-on-ones with Florida, both corners are really good players. And we got to throw the ball in some tight areas, you know, when you've got those covers. So those are things, to me, that we're certainly more than capable of doing and we need to perform better in those situations.”

Every time it seems the offense gets fixed, there’s a setback. Hilinski was thrust into the starting role when starter Jake Bentley was lost for the year in USC's season-opening lost to North Carolina. Hilinski performed so well over the next two weeks — against Charleston Southern and Alabama — it was seen as an upgrade. He was 60-of-87 passing for 606 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama, he completed 36 of 57 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Since then, he’s 60-of-112 for 592 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Gamecocks didn’t need a strong passing attack to beat Kentucky, and it's worth noting that Hilinski was banged up in games against Missouri, Georgia and Florida.

Muschamp said Hilinski realizes the Gamecocks must get something more out of the passing game. Hilinski was not available to speak, per a team rule forbidding media access to freshmen.

So how are the Gamecocks going about achieving that goal?

“Just more work, more throws,” Edwards said. “Anytime you’re having a hard time completing passes, you just got to throw more, get the timing down.”

Edwards said he and Hilinski always work on their timing after practice, especially on plays they feel will be scoring plays put in just for that opponent. The 41-yard flea-flicker Hilinski dialed to Edwards on the second play of the Florida game was one of those. While that play worked, it was another example that Hilinski wasn’t 100 percent.

If Edwards had been hit in motion, the play would have gone for a touchdown. As it was, the ball hung up a second too long and Edwards had to high-point the catch while defender C.J. Henderson was all over his back.

“I think that obviously the knee affected him,” Muschamp said. “There's a lot of difficulty in what we're asking him to do, and that's very hard. And there's been more good moments than bad, I can assure you of that.”

He was right, which is why the talk this week didn’t feature any imperious tones from the head coach that maybe USC should give somebody else a try. The Gamecocks can’t fix their passing game by turning to other quarterbacks who haven’t proven they can pass like Hilinski can.

Dakereon Joyner has completed 13 of 24 passes this year but has been slowed the past two games by a hamstring injury. Third-stringer Jay Urich has yet to throw a pass this season.

Hilinski is the quarterback and at least in practice this week, he's been excellent. The Gamecocks need him to be Saturday as well.

“Let's be fair here, that wasn't all on Ryan,” Muschamp said. “There were some things that we could have done better around him. But he'd be the first person to tell you that we need to be more accurate throwing the football.”

Those deep routes to Edwards and Shi Smith should still be there when the Gamecocks take the field in Knoxville. One completion and Hilinski is right back on the trail he blazed against Alabama.

The Gamecocks are counting on it, and him.