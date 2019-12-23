COLUMBIA — Nothing erases those four losses. South Carolina went to Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday with four losses and came back with four losses.

But the win, a monumental one over the defending national champions on their home court, balances most, if not all of the Gamecocks’ early-season defeats.

“You think about the Houston game, we turned them over 19 times. We just couldn’t make a shot,” coach Frank Martin said after a sterling 70-59 upset of No. 9 Virginia on Sunday. “We made them at UMass, made them at Clemson, made them tonight.”

The conference schedule defines every season, as 18 games out of 31 have to do. It’s why Martin never talks about postseason resumes, Quad 1 wins or politicking to the selection committee until March, when it matters. Why plead for mercy if the team hasn’t gotten it done in league play?

The problem for USC last year was that a great SEC season didn’t matter because the Gamecocks didn’t have anything to show from their non-conference season. A 5-7 record before SEC play sunk all the good later gained from an 11-7 SEC season.

This season had begun the same way, although the Gamecocks were winning more games. The problem was they weren’t winning the “right” games over the “name” schools, and a loss to Boston lumped with losses to Wichita State, Northern Iowa and Houston threatened to again derail the season before it really got started.

The Gamecocks needed to win at least two of a three-game stretch of Houston-Clemson-Virginia. That was the last chance to really bolster their record before the SEC.

Most figured the first two, Houston at home and a not-great Clemson team on the road, would be the two most likely wins. Forget Virginia, a team that has featured the best defense in the country for much of the past 10 years and would be playing a team that couldn't score.

Instead, the Gamecocks beat Clemson and then became the first team this year to drop 70 points on the Cavaliers’ stingy defense, and just the sixth in the past two seasons.

The four defeats are still there for the Gamecocks (8-4). But a victory at Virginia is going to glow a lot brighter than those losses when it comes time to examine the record in March.

“We kind of panicked a little bit there in a little segment of the second half, had some bad turnovers and gave them life, but they didn’t win a national championship by mistake,” Martin said. “We’re a fun group, we’re a little young, but they’re fun to be around.”

Jair Bolden scored 22 points and the Gamecocks’ defense forced 19 turnovers. They also answered when Virginia’s 16-3 run in the second half tied the game with way too much time to play. But when Jermaine Couisnard charged the baseline to catch Bolden’s airballed 3-pointer and flip it back into the basket, the game was over.

“We’ve been in the gym a lot this week, knowing how they play defense,” said Bolden, who was also honored Monday as the SEC Co-Player of the Week. “I worked on those shots.”

The players were naturally happy and confident, but despite their youth, they all know that equal ground still isn’t high ground. After the holidays, USC has one more non-conference game to go (Stetson, Monday) and then the SEC.

Those will determine the season, and whether there will be any more of it after the SEC tournament.

The Gamecocks responded from a difficult moment in the game to beat Virginia. They created another one with their bad non-conference start.

But they started answering at Clemson and Virginia, and 19 more opportunities to answer await.