Gamecocks have two taken on final day of NFL Draft; Clemson and Coastal notch one

COLUMBIA — He never let “too small” stop him. Not even when auditioning for the NFL.
South Carolina’s Shi Smith, all 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds of him, was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on May 1 by the Carolina Panthers. He was the third of four Gamecocks to be picked this year, following No. 8 overall pick Jaycee Horn and third-rounder Ernest Jones and before sixth-rounder Israel Mukuamu.
Horn and Smith will reunite as rookie teammates with the Panthers.
An in-state product who once played under legendary USC quarterback Steve Taneyhill at Union County High, Smith came to USC as a highly rated state of South Carolina recruit but not drawing heavy notice from a national perspective. It was the size, as usual.
Yet he started seven games as a freshman, catching 29 balls for 409 yards without a single drop, and hooked up with quarterback Jake Bentley for a gorgeous 53-yard touchdown reception that was the winning score in the Outback Bowl. Playing beside Bryan Edwards, who graduated to the NFL one year ahead of Smith, Smith finished fourth on USC’s career receptions chart (174) and eighth in yards (2,204).
A strong showing at the Senior Bowl got Smith on the NFL radar and scouts didn’t forget him once the draft came around. Some pegged him as an immediate pro starter as a slot receiver due to the spring in his legs and 4.43 40-yard-dash time.
Smith was one of four South Carolina connections taken during the final day of the draft. Clemson receiver Cornell Powell was selected in the fifth round by Kansas City, where he’ll get to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, already a league MVP and Super Bowl champion after just his fourth season.
Powell, buried on the Tigers’ depth chart in his first four seasons, had a star turn in 2020. He caught 13 more passes last year (53) than he had in his entire career and his 882 yards was well over double his previous career total (329). His seven touchdowns tied for the team lead with Amari Rodgers, a third-round pick by Green Bay.
Coastal Carolina defensive end Tarron Jackson was selected in the sixth round by Philadelphia. From Aiken, Jackson had 8.5 sacks among his 14 tackles for loss. He collected 18 quarterback hurries and forced three fumbles, recovering one.
USC’s Israel Mukuamu was snagged by Dallas with one of the final picks of the sixth round. Horn’s mate in the Gamecocks’ cornerback tandem, Mukuamu finished his career with seven interceptions, three recorded in one 2019 win at Georgia that earned him National Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Mukuamu fought a groin injury through much of the season and while he opted out of the final three games after coach Will Muschamp was fired, the injury wouldn’t have allowed him to play anyway. He had two picks in 2020 while splitting time between corner and safety.