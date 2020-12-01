Gamecocks have so many reasons for having so few reliable receivers

COLUMBIA — They knew going in that it would be a developmental process. After four years of Bryan Edwards, and the last three with Shi Smith also on the field, South Carolina quarterbacks always had someone to throw to.

Smith would be the main target in 2020, and while there was nobody known among the rest of the receiver corps, there was a lot of potential. Edwards and Smith weren’t established receivers either until they got on the field and started catching passes. So USC was certain someone besides Smith would emerge.

Through nine games, that has yet to happen.

“Injuries is one of the reasons. Guys not being able to stay healthy,” interim head coach Mike Bobo said. “Another would be limited spring practice where guys can learn a new offense and understand how to run route concepts versus different coverages.”

The injuries have mounted, the Gamecocks losing Keveon Mullins and Xavier Legette over the season’s second half, and Smith missing last week’s game with a concussion (he is questionable for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Kentucky, but practiced on Tuesday with a non-contact jersey). USC lost OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis to opt-outs before the season, and Chad Terrell, recovering from a torn ACL and said to be back by midseason, hasn’t played at all.

Yet the Gamecocks still aren’t getting anything from the receivers that were left. Smith has been an All-SEC player with 54 catches for 605 yards. Jalen Brooks, who was ineligible the first four games of the year, has come on of late with 10 catches.

The production from the rest would have to improve to be labeled middling. Josh Vann has 10 catches, Legette had seven before he went down, Dakereon Joyner has three while Trey Adkins and Rico Powers have two each. Ger-Cari Caldwell got his only catch in last week’s loss to Georgia.

Drops have been an issue. Bobo has said that USC isn’t going to just chuck it downfield when receivers aren’t open, hoping they magically will be while the ball is in the air.

“Some growing pains, but that’s part of learning the game. I’m learning from Shi a lot. I try to take that and twist it in my own way,” Joyner said. “I think it comes down to, if you want it or you don’t. Things happen, adversity comes, you just got to continue to move forward, progress forward.”

There isn’t one specific reason for the lack of reliable receivers, but the solution covers all weaknesses.

Just got to get better.

“A lot of these receivers are guys that played different positions in high school. You got Dakereon, who was a quarterback, he’s a quarterback/receiver here. He moves to receiver full-time and it’s just learning how to play that position,” Bobo said. “Rico Powers, who was a receiver in high school, but he ran fly motions and jet sweeps and did not catch a lot of passes running routes. It was more behind the line stuff, giving him the ball.

“Unless you’re just a freak, size-wise and speed-wise … it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

The Gamecocks have had some "freaks" in their history. Sterling Sharpe, Alshon Jeffery and Sidney Rice would all fit that bill, while Edwards and Jermale Kelly had the size and speed after the catch to work their way into “freak” territory.

But other great receivers emerged from humble beginnings. Short-but-fast players like Deebo Samuel, Pharoh Cooper and Ace Sanders. The catch-anything talents of Bruce Ellington, Nick Jones and Kenny McKinley. Even Damiere Byrd, who caught a mere 68 passes over four years at USC, has carved a nice career for himself in the NFL.

Freaks or not, it’s been a struggle for anyone to consistently get on the field and stay there. Freshman to veteran, USC’s receivers not named Smith are as anonymous as they were in preseason camp.

“If you don’t have elite speed, it takes time to learn how to be a technician,” Bobo said. “The team speed has to improve on this football team. The explosive power in skill positions on both sides of the ball, in my opinion, has to improve to be able to compete where you want to compete.”

That’s a recruiting cycle, a spring of practices and another preseason camp away from happening. And considering USC has already lost six commitments from a poorly-ranked class, there’s no telling if the pandemic will allow spring practice and Smith has already told Bobo he plans to move on after this season, the Gamecocks' receivers could be even worst off in 2021.