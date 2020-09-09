Gamecocks have new anchor on offensive line for Mike Bobo's new offense

COLUMBIA — Eric Douglas didn't have the season he expected. Nor did he see what it would mean for his future.

If there was a game that defined South Carolina’s disappointing 4-8 season last year, it was the season-opening 24-20 loss to North Carolina. The Gamecocks had a 20-9 lead with 15 minutes to play and blew it.

Douglas started at right guard that game, the first start of his career, and suffered a high ankle sprain. He would return to play in eight games the rest of the season, but never started again.

There were many other changes along the offensive line. Hank Manos was the starting center for the season opener but lost that position to Donell Stanley, who started 12 of 13 games at center in 2018 but was moved back to his natural left guard spot for the UNC game. He remained at center the rest of the season.

Douglas, the most loquacious of the Gamecocks’ linemen, listened and learned under Stanley. Now he's prepared to step into Stanley's shoes.

“The guys look at me in the locker room as a happy, jovial guy. I was trying to keep everyone happy while I couldn’t play,” he said. “From guys like Donell, (NFL players Dennis Daley and Zack Bailey), they showed us how to play offensive line.”

Entering this year, Douglas was penciled in to start at one of the guard spots (the other featuring NFL prospect Sadarius Hutcherson) and maybe get a look at center. Line coach Eric Wolford’s system of cross-training every lineman lets everyone get a taste of every spot on the line, just in case.

It took about a week for Wolford and the rest of the coaching staff to again see they weren’t getting what they wanted from the projected centers.

Stanley was gone. Douglas was there.

“Eric has been very consistent,” coach Will Muschamp said. “Eric is tough. He’s a fighter. He’s going to line up and make all the right calls and he’s extremely intelligent.”

Muschamp followed that statement a week ago with another one Sunday, leaving no doubt that if the season started today, Douglas would start at center. The season doesn’t start until Sept. 26, but there’s no reason to think Douglas will lose the spot.

“You got to be a man on the inside. That’s grown-man football inside,” Douglas said. “I see myself as the father figure of the O-line. You got to win the trenches. I pride myself on that, never letting my man make a play.”

There’s been so much focus on the quarterback in preseason camp that the guy handing him the ball every play has been overlooked. The center has to learn Mike Bobo’s new offensive system and can't afford to be lost for even one snap.

Douglas is in his fourth year and has played 21 games on kick return and on either side of the center. He might as well take the one inside spot he hadn’t yet played.

“Definitely a quarterback’s best friend,” QB Ryan Hilinski said. “He understands when certain guys are in certain techniques. If I’m confused, Eric’s saying, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go do this.’ If I want to talk after the play, he’ll talk with me. Good to have a center who loves to work hard. Also good to have a center who understands the playbook and is intelligent.”

Douglas continues to learn, to ask questions, to preach instruction to those who ask questions. The center will always be looked to as the anchor of the line and thus the leader of the line.

“With guys like Hutch and (tackle Dylan Wonnum) on the offensive line, those are two good guys to look up to because they’ve played so many games in the SEC,” Douglas said. “Being in the center position, I want to make sure they’re as comfortable as they can be, just giving them the play-call, getting them in the right position, helping them to excel as an offensive line.”

He won't just be helping to them to excel. Douglas will be counted on to guide them.