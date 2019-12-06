COLUMBIA — South Carolina didn’t miss the postseason last year because it lost to Wyoming in December.

The Gamecocks missed the postseason because they lost to Wyoming, Stony Brook, Clemson and four others. They were 5-7 in their non-conference season (including a win over Division II North Greenville), so when it came time to belly up to the NCAA selection committee’s table, they had nothing to present.

Don’t think that with three early losses this season, and a three-game stretch crucial to their postseason chances on the docket, there aren’t thoughts of déjà vu.

“I feel like last year we got some early bad losses. We just couldn’t bounce back as well, I feel like,” senior forward Maik Kotsar said. “This year, it feels to me that we’re more trying to fix the problem immediately, as opposed to last year when we let those early losses affect us a bit more than this year.”

Past history is what made Wednesday’s 84-80 win over Massachusetts so pleasing, and what made the six games before it so unsettling. The Gamecocks (6-3) pulled their talons from the flames by beating a young UMass squad at its place, which resulted in a large gain in their RPI.

But the losses before it — at home to Boston, on a neutral court to Wichita State and Northern Iowa — has still kept the RPI at 102. The next three-game stretch was always going to play a large part in USC’s postseason hopes, and after three disappointing losses in its first nine games, they’re even larger.

The Gamecocks host Houston on Sunday, and have a week off for exams before traveling to Clemson. Then another week off before heading to Charlottesville to take on defending national champion Virginia.

“I think Northern Iowa is really good. Wichita, I think, is a real good team, and they got us,” coach Frank Martin said. “Last year, because of injuries and youth … when you have a setback, sometimes dealing with young kids, young players, sometimes they pout. Last year we had some of that, and we had limited bodies.

“It’s hard to win when your spirits are down.”

Injuries were the theme of last year’s team, and Martin admitted he rode star center Chris Silva harder than he needed to early in the season. The staff met after Wyoming and figured out what it was doing wrong, repaired it, and the effort was much better through the rest of the non-conference season, despite the results.

Martin engineered an SEC Coach of the Year-worthy turnaround and spurred a seven-man team to an 11-7 SEC record, but it wasn’t nearly enough to cover the goose egg they got from their non-conference slate. There were no notable wins. They got credit for playing on the road (Michigan, Wyoming, Providence on a neutral court) and for scheduling tough home games (Virginia, Wofford), so they weren’t necessarily “bad” losses.

But they had no strong wins to balance the ledger.

“Last year’s team was forced to take a deep breath and say, ‘Hey, we got to do things better, or we’re not going to win,’” Martin said. “I think we’re prepared for what’s coming.”

It’s going to take a significant effort to top the Cavaliers, although Purdue crushed Virginia by 29 points Wednesday. That was at Purdue, though, not on the Cavs’ home court. For the Gamecocks, that Virginia game has always been figured as a probable loss, but they’ll get credit for scheduling it.

That makes the Houston and Clemson games even bigger. Win both, finish the non-conference schedule with a home win over Stetson, and the Gamecocks are in good shape to make a run at the NCAA tournament. Beat Virginia to win all three and the early losses are nearly forgotten.

Split Houston and Clemson and lose at Virginia, and it puts the pressure on to have a fantastic SEC season. Lose all three?

Even another great SEC season may not be enough.