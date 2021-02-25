COLUMBIA — It’s a situation they’ve been in before with several different teams, and they’ve always come through.

This South Carolina team is different from last year’s juggernaut and is playing a different style of basketball lately. Fifth-ranked South Carolina heads to No. 3 Texas A&M on Feb. 28 with the SEC regular-season championship and No. 1 seed in the SEC women’s tournament on the line.

The Gamecocks win that one, their sixth in eight years, it’s more evidence that their program is the best thing going in the SEC, and even a pandemic can’t deter it. They don’t, it’s the primer for every weakness the Gamecocks must fix before the win-or-go-home part of the season.

“Coach just brought that up in the locker room. I’m just going to go out there and play that game just like any other game,” said guard Zia Cooke, who scored 17 points. “Now it’s time to go get the real money.”

USC set up the championship scenario with a 68-43 drubbing of Ole Miss on Feb. 25, a rare weekday matinee in front of a handful of fans. The Gamecocks (19-3, 14-1 SEC) raced to an early lead behind 12 points from Zia Cooke, cooled off their shooting and heated their defense in the second quarter.

They limped to the finish against a .500 team showcasing the same problems they have the past month. The Gamecocks seem content to ignore Aliyah Boston, last season’s unanimous National Freshman of the Year, by not getting her in the ball in the paint and even taking her out of the paint entirely. She spent the first half mostly as a decoy, drawn up top to take the Ole Miss defense with her and open the lane for others.

“We’ve had to play through Aliyah as of late, she’s just more calm and more poised in that situation. When we pull her away from the basket, it tends to not give her as many looks down low,” coach Dawn Staley said. “Trying to figure out how to continue to do that without losing that poise and her ability to run our offense from that space.”

That worked, Cooke racing past the Rebels’ backside defense for USC’s first eight points. Then she hit a stretch of eight straight misses and the rest of the team reverted to sputtering offensive sets, lagging defense and poor ball-handling.

USC has the talent to beat anybody, but the team has been in a funk the past month. Last year is over and never coming back, but there are those who still expect the same domination.

It’s a good problem to have, winning while still looking to improve, but the winning has to continue. Especially with a title on the line.

Cooke had 17 points despite hitting just 2 of 15 shots from the floor. Boston only scored 7 points but gobbled 11 rebounds.

Always pleasing to win, but Staley had a warning.

“We can think we can win games with Aliyah taking four shots. We can’t,” she said. “It’s fool’s gold if we think we can do that.”

Looking ahead

USC tips off at No. 3 Texas A&M at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the regular-season finale.