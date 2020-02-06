Gamecocks guard Justin Minaya to have surgery, out indefinitely

COLUMBIA — South Carolina guard Justin Minaya will undergo surgery on his thumb Thursday and could miss the rest of the basketball season.
“It’s part of the equation when you coach basketball at South Carolina,” coach Frank Martin said. “There’s a large cloud that sits over this campus that constantly craps on you anytime your team plays well.”
He was kidding, sort of.
The Gamecocks had recovered the right path toward their basketball season with three straight wins and a re-energized lineup, but Wednesday’s 84-70 loss at Ole Miss veered it once again into darkness. Martin addressed the status of Minaya, who dislocated his left thumb during a 76-54 win over Missouri on Saturday.
“Justin’s going to have surgery on his thumb. We will have a better idea of the length (he’ll be out), depending on once they go in there and see the extent of the damage,” Martin said after the Ole Miss game. “There’s a chance that he could play again, it probably won’t be until March. But I don’t have that answer for you until the doctors do what they have to do.”
Minaya was set to have surgery Thursday morning. It’s the second straight year he's been benched by an injury, playing just five games last year due to a balky knee.
Minaya finished the Missouri game with his thumb taped into place but it was bothering his shooting. A natural lefty, Minaya wasn’t able to get his hands on the ball like he wanted.
He started every game but Wednesday’s, was leading the Gamecocks with 30.4 minutes per contest and was its second-leading rebounder and shot-blocker. He’s USC’s defensive catalyst.
“He is playing with such incredible energy, and when you couple his energy with his aggression at the rim — rebounding, blocking shots — his defense, helping and defending on the perimeter, and he was starting to shoot the basketball,” Martin said. “There’s a reason he was playing as many minutes as he played.”
Minaya’s shooting was improving after a rough start and his defense continued to shine the past month, culminating in USC winning five of six games. The Gamecocks were tied for fourth place in the SEC, a game out of second, and during a season in which college basketball is as even as it’s ever been, a strong finish and 19 or 20 wins would have USC right on the NCAA tournament bubble.
After the loss at Ole Miss, USC is tied for fifth and would be the sixth seed in the SEC tournament if it began today. The Gamecocks host Texas A&M on Saturday.
Minaya played at least 32 minutes in five straight games, scoring in double figures in four, before 27 and 29 minutes in his last two games, both wins. Against Missouri, he scored six points with six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
“Because of his efforts, we’ve become a better team,” Martin said.
Martin’s three seasons after the Gamecocks’ 2017 Final Four run have been riddled with injuries, not being able to keep a healthy point guard in 2017-18 and being down to seven scholarship players at one point in 2018-19. USC missed the postseason each year.
This year the team has been mostly healthy, despite sophomore forward Keyshawn Bryant missing the first eight games with a knee injury. Now with Minaya gone, the Gamecocks will have to turn to their bench.
USC has good depth but nobody brings the package that Minaya does. Martin said that guards Trae Hannibal, Jair Bolden and T.J. Moss can play more of Minaya’s position and bigs Wildens Leveque, Alanzo Frink and Jalyn McCreary will have to be extended to cover Minaya’s minutes.
He also said that freshman Trey Anderson, who has only played 14 minutes over five games this year but has been steadily improving in practice, could get a stronger look. Anderson did not play at Ole Miss.